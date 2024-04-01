Having become dormant following the pandemic, the group is set to return with a series of events that will run throughout the year bringing together entrepreneurs, start-ups, scale-ups and established organisations creating a platform that will prove ‘we are stronger together’.

The first free networking event, a drinks evening, will take place at Manahatta in Leeds on Thursday, May 9 from 5pm until late.

Geoff Shepherd, founding director of the Yorkshire Mafia.

Geoff Shepherd, founding director of the Yorkshire Mafia, said: “Over the years, The Yorkshire Mafia has not only orchestrated some of the most notable regional business to business exhibitions and conferences in Europe but has also served as a formidable catalyst for positive change.

“From championing charitable causes to nurturing enduring business relationships, its impact still resonates deeply within the business community and that’s why we have brought it back.

"With companies recognising once again that connections matter, we want to facilitate these introductions and remind everyone that we are stronger together.

“This isn't merely a comeback; it's the beginning of an exciting series of relaunch initiatives designed to invigorate and redefine The YM's role within the business community.”