Yorkshire manufacturer Venari Group launches emergency drone vehicle to help 999 services

The move follows last year’s launch of the Ford Venari ‘Siren’ – the next generation lightweight, connected ambulance.

The Ford-based front line emergency response vehicle was launched on Wednesday at the Emergency Services Show at Birmingham's NEC.

The drone response unit (DRU) - fitted with industry-leading Heliguy drones - has been created to allow for increased reactivity and efficiency for emergency drone crews operating in firefighting and police organisations, where ever-evolving response tactics and techniques are deployed.

Venari Group has launched the new technology

Venari Group’s CEO Oliver North said: “The drone vehicle demonstrates where Venari is heading as an emergency vehicle manufacturer in terms of relevance, developmental capability and quality, underpinned clearly by a passion for innovative manufacturing.

“In an ever-evolving industry in terms of front-line user challenges, alongside global supply chain hurdles, I truly believe manufacturers must come to the table with comprehensive solutions to answer the questions asked of us by our world-class emergency services."

The unit boasts a fleet of drones fully connected to the vehicle’s systems, drone detection technology, a weather station, a lithium powered invertor, temperature-controlled battery charging and storage compartments, touch screen operations area, night vision lighting, a 42-inch monitor and operator welfare facilities.

Heliguy’s Training and Counter-Drone Development Manager Ben Shirley said: “The DRU has been specifically configured considering the most efficient method of deploying drones, whilst facilitating a plethora of additional operational requirements.

“A bespoke ready-to-fly mechanism means that the drone remains fully assembled, ready to deploy immediately, saving valuable time for emergency service organisations benefiting from the use of drone technology. Every aspect of Emergency Service Drone operations has been considered and the multi-role vehicle is hugely beneficial for pre-planned and hasty operations, with enduring capabilities.