Yorkshire manufacturing firm 600 Group reels in healthy order book despite upheaval caused by pandemic

The 600 Group PLC has announced that its three US operations have all been granted forgiveness of their second round loans under the USA Government Paycheck Protection Program which in total amounts to $2.2 million.

The statement added: "Trading in the current year continues in line with the board's expectations and order intake has continued to improve during the current financial year. The forward orderbook currently stands at $23m as at 9 November 2021, a significant increase when compared to the same date one year earlier (9 November 2021: $11m) and above pre-pandemic levels.

The manufacturing firm 600 Group today revealed it had a healthy order book as it updated the market on its trading performance.