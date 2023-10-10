The Yorkshire Medical Technology (MedTech) sector is set to receive a funding boost of £5 million from the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

Overseen by the University of Leeds, working with the University of Sheffield and civic partners including West Yorkshire Combined Authority, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and regional NHS Trusts, the funding will help grow the Yorkshire MedTech Industry, and benefit an estimated two million patients by 2040.

Professor Nick Plant, deputy vice-chancellor: research and innovation, at the University of Leeds, said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity, supporting the world leading MedTech research and development that occurs across Yorkshire. This critical funding will further align the fantastic research coming out of universities in our region with the needs of the MedTech industry, speeding up the translation of innovative solutions to marketed products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment is aimed at translating state-of-the-art research from universities into the next generation of innovative healthcare products and services, as well as helping to bring them to market. It will also create jobs and opportunities for future investment and economic growth in the region.

The Yorkshire Medical Technology sector is set to receive a funding boost of £5 million from the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Funding will be offered to research groups across the region working on MedTech products to assess the market and clinical needs for new technologies, as well as supporting preliminary and technical work to bridge the existing gap between research and products in market.

The funding will also support networking events, public and patient engagement activities, workshops and secondments.

The MedTech business cluster in the Yorkshire region is worth £2 billion, with over 200 companies employing more than 16,000 people, with many staff in specialist, high value roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Our region is a leader in health tech and this investment will help the industry go from strength to strength.

“We’re committed to working with our partners, across the public and the private sector, to build on our global reputation for innovation and deliver a stronger West Yorkshire that works for all.”