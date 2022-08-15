Yorkshire performance marketing company recognised as Shopify Plus partner

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accreditation is awarded annually to just a handful of agencies and software solution providers.

Tim Powell, Managing Director at Herd went on to say: “I am extremely proud to announce our new Shopify Plus partnership which has been one of our key business goals. This is testament to everything our team has achieved for our partners. We’ve built an incredible relationship with Shopify, and maintain that their platform is the best on the planet”.

The announcement comes after Herd have spent the last few months working closely with Shopify on their onboarding process to qualify as an official accredited Plus Partner.

Launched in 2016, the Plus partner program comprises a directory of hand-selected technologies and service partners that have been vetted by the platform itself.

Plus partners have access to an exclusive resource database and Shopify ecosystem to help them develop end-to-end business solutions for merchants.

Shopify explained: “The program is available for Shopify partners who demonstrate a level of product quality, service, performance, privacy and support that meets the advanced requirements of Shopify Plus merchants”.

Now in its 10th year of operation, Herd is an award winning agency with a team of over 20 Shopify Experts, specialising in eCommerce development, performance marketing and web design.