Yorkshire Post's Conal Gregory honoured among UK's best finance experts

The Yorkshire Post’s personal finance columnist Conal Gregory has been honoured with a top industry award.



Conal won the coveted Regional Journalist of the Year Award at The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) Media Awards.

His work was recognised alongside fellow winners from the likes of Daily Telegraph and Citywire.

Conal has written on personal finance for The Yorkshire Post since 2004 and his in-depth research and analysis have been previously recognised for the top regional award by the AIC four times.

He has secured similar awards from Bradford & Bingley, Headline Money and twice by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

The AIC said: “The awards recognise the journalists who have best educated private investors and financial advisers about investment companies and are voted for by AIC members, their managers, brokers and analysts.”

A former stockbroker, Conal was MP for York for nine years and is a past fellow of the Industry & Parliament Trust.

He is also a Master of Wine.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “Conal picking up this award did not surprise me, nor will it surprise our readers.

“His thorough work and knowledge of the subject is among the best in the business and make essential reading every weekend.

“Conal is of course no stranger to picking up awards but to see him honoured in this way is fantastic and richly deserved.

“Myself and the team offer him all our good wishes.”