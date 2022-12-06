Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2022: Full list of winners as Cannon Hall Farm and Piece Hall among victors

More than 400 people were in attendance at the inaugural Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards in Leeds – with Cannon Hall Farm and The Piece Hall among the winners on the night.

The black-tie event took place at Headingley Stadium on Monday night, hosted by radio and TV presenter Rich Williams.

Cannon Hall Farm was the winner of the People’s Choice Award category following a public vote, while Newby Hall and Gardens won Tourist Attraction of the Year.

The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism prize was won by The Piece Hall, while Newcomer of the Year went to The House at Hawes bed and breakfast.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YPN - 05/12/2022 - Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2022 - Headingley Stadium - Leeds, England - All award winners on stage at the end of the evening.

Although they did not win any awards on the night, The Inn, South Stainley had the most nominations in four different categories.

Hundreds of entries were received for the awards, with judging carried out by chef Steph Moon, tourism expert Susie Brindley, Betty’s managing director Simon Eyles and Mr B Hospitality owner and founder Philip Bolson.

Event sponsors included Everard Cole, CM Event Recruitment, UK Caravans4Hire, Bonner & Hindley, Willerby, Total Food Service, Greatest Hits Radio and Yorkshire Attractions Group.

Yorkshire Post Business and Features Editor Chris Burn said: “It was a truly wonderful and inspirational evening celebrating Yorkshire’s fantastic tourism industry. Thanks to all involved – I can’t wait for next year’s event.”

A special 12-page supplement covering the awards in details will be published in The Yorkshire Post on Thursday, December 15.

Full list of winners:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award: Huddersfield Literature Festival

B&B or Guest House of the Year: Brickfields Farm

Best Pub or Brewery sponsored by Everard Cole: Shibden Mill Inn

Best Self-Catering Accommodation: The Dovecote Barns

Dog Friendly Accommodation or Attraction of the Year: Beck Hall, Malham

Event of the Year sponsored by CM Event Recruitment: York Theatre Royal – Kyiv City Ballet

Holiday Park or Campsite of the Year sponsored by UK Caravans 4 Hire: Bexby Manor

Small Hotel of the Year sponsored by Bonner & Hindley: Yorebridge House

Large Hotel of the Year sponsored by Bonner & Hindley: Grantley Hall

Kids First Award: Web Adventure Park

Newcomer of the Year: The House at Hawes

Outstanding Contribution to Tourism: The Piece Hall

Outstanding Customer Service Award: Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments

Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by Willerby: Broadgate Farm Cottages

Taste Award sponsored by Total Food Service: The Bow Room at Grays Court Hotel

Tourist Attraction of the Year sponsored by Yorkshire Attractions: Newby Hall and Gardens

People’s Choice Award sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio: Cannon Hall Farm.