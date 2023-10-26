With two magnificent national parks, stunning coastline, beautiful villages, and vibrant towns and cities, it’s no wonder that Yorkshire attracts millions of visitor every year.

The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023 will highlight the best visitor-led businesses in the region.

Hosted by Leeds United TV host and Virgin Radio presenter Rich Williams, the ceremony is designed to celebrate the very best of the region’s hoteliers, B&Bs, restaurants, theme parks, visitor attractions and all businesses which attract tourists to Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Williams returns to the role for a second year after hosting the inaugural event in 2022.

Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2022. Rich Williams presents the awards show. Picture by Allan McKenzie/YPN

This year, the event will be held at New Dock Hall in Leeds on December 4 and it is expected that hundreds of people will be in attendance.

These awards will be fully inclusive for all businesses across the whole of Yorkshire’s tourism sector and will shine a spotlight on outstanding service, quality and that strong Yorkshire welcome that the region is famous for.

Among the changes this year is a new Culture Award, which is open to any individual or organisation who has made a significant impact or contribution to the cultural offer across Yorkshire this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other categories include Overall Tourist Business of the Year, Event of the Year, a Sustainable Tourism Award and an Outstanding Customer Service accolade.

The deadline for entries is 6pm on Friday, November 3. Visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ypta-2023/ to make nominations.

Greg Wright, Deputy Business Editor for The Yorkshire Post, said: “Yorkshire is home to world class tourism businesses. This event will celebrate the brightest and best tourist enterprises in the country as the sector bounces back from the pressures caused by the pandemic.”

He added: "I would encourage tourism businesses of all shapes and sizes to enter these awards. They will act as a showcase for all that is good in God's Own County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These awards will also encourage other dynamic tourism businesses to establish a base in Yorkshire so they can help bring jobs and investment to one of the most innovative regions in Europe.”

A team of expert judges will draw up shortlists of nominees. The judges this year are Philip Bolson, owner of Mr B Hospitality, Susie Brindley, managing director of Willow Business Support, chef Steph Moon and Wayne Topley, managing director of Cedar Court Hotels Group.

Last year, Cannon Hall Farm was the winner of the People’s Choice Award category following a public vote, while Newby Hall and Gardens won Tourist Attraction of the Year.

The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism prize was won by The Piece Hall, while Newcomer of the Year went to The House at Hawes bed and breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsors for this year include Greatest Hits Radio, Manahatta and UK Caravans 4 Hire while the event’s charity partner is cancer support organisation Maggie’s.