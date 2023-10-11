Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023: Event returning bigger and better at new venue - here's how to enter

The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards are returning bigger and better for a second year – this time in a new venue.

The event is designed to celebrate the very best of our region’s hoteliers, B&Bs, restaurants, theme parks, visitor attractions and all businesses which attract tourists to “God’s Own Country”.

This year, the event will be held at New Dock Hall in Leeds on December 4 and it is expected that hundreds of people will be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These awards will be fully inclusive for all businesses across the whole of Yorkshire’s tourism sector and will shine a spotlight on outstanding service, quality and that strong Yorkshire welcome that the region is famous for.

The Yorkshire Post Tourism awards are returning for a second year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/YPN

At the awards ceremony, guests will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three-course meal, entertainment, as well as the awards themselves.

Sponsors for this year include Greatest Hits Radio, Manahatta and UK Caravans 4 Hire while the event’s charity partner is cancer support organisation Maggie’s.

Among the changes this year is a new Culture Award, which is open to any individual or organisation who has made a significant impact or contribution to the cultural offer across Yorkshire this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other categories include Overall Tourist Business of the Year, Event of the Year, a Sustainable Tourism Award and an Outstanding Customer Service accolade.

Nominations for the event have already opened and will close on November 3. Visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ypta-2023/ to make nominations.

A team of expert judges will draw up shortlists of nominees. The judges this year are Philip Bolson, owner of Mr B Hospitality, Susie Brindley, managing director of Willow Business Support, chef Steph Moon and Wayne Topley, managing director of Cedar Court Hotels Group.

Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said the evening promises to be an excellent one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year’s inaugural Tourism Awards was a huge success and a wonderful celebration of what the county’s tourism businesses have to offer and all they have achieved in the face of some very difficult challenges after the Covid lockdowns,” he said.

"This year all businesses have thankfully seen life returning much more to normal but have had to deal with the challenges of inflation affecting both their customers’ spending power and also increasing their own costs. However, it is no surprise many hav e shown great resilience and fortitude to not just survive but thrive despite the difficult wider economic conditions.

"We want to celebrate tourism businesses big and small and most importantly the people behind them who help make their organisations special.

"We are all so fortunate to live in Yorkshire and tourism businesses have a vital role in welcoming people to our wonderful region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would encourage people to get their nominations in as soon as they can and look forward to seeing everyone on the night.

"I’d also like to thank our superb team of judges for agreeing to be part of the event, as well as our sponsors for helping to make the awards night possible.”

Last year, Cannon Hall Farm was the winner of the People’s Choice Award category following a public vote, while Newby Hall and Gardens won Tourist Attraction of the Year.

The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism prize was won by The Piece Hall, while Newcomer of the Year went to The House at Hawes bed and breakfast.

The categories for this year are:

Newcomer of the Year

B&B or Guest House of the Year;

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award

Best Self Catering Accommodation Award

Kids First Award

Large Hotel of the Year

Small Hotel of the Year

Taste Award

Event of the Year

Holiday Park/Caravan park of the Year

Sustainable Tourism Award

Best Pub or Brewery Award

Dog Friendly Accommodation or Attraction of the Year

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Overall Tourist Business of the Year