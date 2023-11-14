The shortlist for the prestigious Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023 celebrating the best of the region’s hospitality industry is revealed today ahead of the black-tie event in Leeds next month.

Yorkshire’s tourism industry is a jewel in the crown of the region’s economy – employing thousands of people and bringing in billions of pounds every year as visitors from home and abroad are welcomed to God’s Own Country.

The strength of the industry as it bounces back from the challenges of the pandemic has been highlighted in the stellar shortlist for this year’s Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges assessed more than 160 entries into this year’s awards to draw up shortlists across different categories, while on the night an Overall Tourist Business of the Year will be named.

The Jorvik Viking Centre is among the nominees.

Among the well-known places shortlisted this year are Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Grantley Hall and Jorvik Viking Centre in York.

*********************

SHORTLIST IN FULL

Holiday Park/ Caravan Park of the Year

15th September 2023 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show. Pictured Maxine Hall of Halls of Heddon poses on her stall in the Grand Floral Pavilion. Picture Gerard Binks

High Oaks Grange

Yorkshire Spa Retreat

St Helens in the Park

The Paddock Pods at Homeland

Long Ashes Park

Tourist Attraction of the Year

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Castle Howard

North Yorkshire Water Park

The York Dungeon

Newby Hall & Gardens

Outstanding Customer Service

The York Dungeon

Grantley Hall

Laura’s Cottage

The Paddock Pods at Homeland

Taste Award

Homestead Kitchen

Cedarbarn Cafe

Grantley Hall (Shaun Rankin)

Legacy at The Grand, York

Quayside

Large Hotel of the Year

The Grand, York

Middletons Hotel, York

No. 1 York

Dakota Hotel, Leeds

Holdsworth House Hotel & Restaurant

Dog friendly accom or attraction

The Lister Arms, Malham

Simonstone Hall Hotel

City Cruises, York

Catgill Farm

High Oaks Grange

Best Self-Catering Accommodation

Broughton Sanctuary Holiday Homes

Broadgate Farm Cottages

Cottage in the Dales

Pasture House Holiday Cottages

Wressle Grange

Kids First Award

Piglets Adventure Farm

William’s Den

Web Adventure Park

DIG: An Archaeological Adventure

Best Pub

Whitelock’s Ale house

The Blue Bell

Shibden Mill Inn

The Red Lion & Manor House

The Drovers Arms

Event of the Year

HERD

‘A Night Under the Stars’ – Yorkshire Children’s Charity and Grantley Hall

JORVIK Viking Festival

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Big Sky Beer Festival atWold Top Brewery

Culture Award

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Huddersfield Literature Festival

Lawrence Batley Theatre

Bradford Cathedral

Northern School ofContemporary Dance

Newcomer of the Year

No.1 York

Harrogate Ghost Walk

York Minster Refectory

Mission Out at Tong Garden Centre

Elsworth at the Mill

Small Hotel of the Year

Yorebridge House

The Judge’s Lodging, York

Tickton Grange

Healds Hall

Aysgarth Falls Hotel

B&B or Guest House of the Year

The Old Coach House B&B,North Stainley

Brickfields Farm

Cawthorne House

Broom House at Egton Bridge

Sustainable Tourism

The Mulgrave Estate

York Racecourse –Green Knavesmire 300

Broadgate Farm Cottages

Pasture House Holiday Cottages

The Leeds Marriott Hotel

Accessible & Inclusive

Broadgate Farm Cottages

Huddersfield Literature Festival

JORVIK Viking Centre

Pasture House Holiday Cottages

Cottage in the Dales

**********************

Hosted by Leeds United TV host and Virgin Radio presenter Rich Williams, the ceremony is designed to celebrate the very best of the region’s hoteliers, B&Bs, restaurants, theme parks, visitor attractions and all businesses which attract tourists to Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Williams returns to the role for a second year after hosting the inaugural event in 2022.

This year, the event will be held at New Dock Hall in Leeds on December 4 and it is expected that hundreds of people will be in attendance.

Among the changes this year is a new Culture Award, which was open to any individual or organisation who has made a significant impact or contribution to the cultural offer across Yorkshire this year.

Nominated in this category are Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Huddersfield Literature Festival, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Bradford Cathedral and the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other categories include Overall Tourist Business of the Year, Event of the Year, a Sustainable Tourism Award and an Outstanding Customer Service accolade.

A team of expert judges drew up shortlists of nominees and the winners, who will be announced on the night.

The judges this year were Philip Bolson, owner of Mr B Hospitality, Susie Brindley, managing director of Willow Business Support, chef Steph Moon and Wayne Topley, managing director of Cedar Court Hotels Group, as well as

Akosua Akobeng, head of guest marketing for UKCaravans4Hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Cannon Hall Farm was the winner of the People’s Choice Award category following a public vote, while Newby Hall and Gardens won Tourist Attraction of the Year.

The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism prize was won by The Piece Hall, while Newcomer of the Year went to The House at Hawes bed and breakfast.

Sponsors for this year include Greatest Hits Radio, Manahatta and UK Caravans 4 Hire while the event’s charity partner is cancer support organisation Maggie’s.

Guests at the awards ceremony will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three-course meal and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said: “Last year’s inaugural Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards was a fantastic event and a great celebration of our world-class hospitality industry in all of its guises.

"This year promises to be an even more exciting occasion.

"Great thanks goes to our team of judges and our sponsors for all of their hard work in making the event possible.”