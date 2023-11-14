Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023: Shortlist revealed in full for celebration of region’s visitor attractions, hotels and events
Yorkshire’s tourism industry is a jewel in the crown of the region’s economy – employing thousands of people and bringing in billions of pounds every year as visitors from home and abroad are welcomed to God’s Own Country.
The strength of the industry as it bounces back from the challenges of the pandemic has been highlighted in the stellar shortlist for this year’s Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards.
Judges assessed more than 160 entries into this year’s awards to draw up shortlists across different categories, while on the night an Overall Tourist Business of the Year will be named.
Among the well-known places shortlisted this year are Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Grantley Hall and Jorvik Viking Centre in York.
SHORTLIST IN FULL
Holiday Park/ Caravan Park of the Year
High Oaks Grange
Yorkshire Spa Retreat
St Helens in the Park
The Paddock Pods at Homeland
Long Ashes Park
Tourist Attraction of the Year
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Castle Howard
North Yorkshire Water Park
The York Dungeon
Newby Hall & Gardens
Outstanding Customer Service
The York Dungeon
Grantley Hall
Laura’s Cottage
The Paddock Pods at Homeland
Taste Award
Homestead Kitchen
Cedarbarn Cafe
Grantley Hall (Shaun Rankin)
Legacy at The Grand, York
Quayside
Large Hotel of the Year
The Grand, York
Middletons Hotel, York
No. 1 York
Dakota Hotel, Leeds
Holdsworth House Hotel & Restaurant
Dog friendly accom or attraction
The Lister Arms, Malham
Simonstone Hall Hotel
City Cruises, York
Catgill Farm
High Oaks Grange
Best Self-Catering Accommodation
Broughton Sanctuary Holiday Homes
Broadgate Farm Cottages
Cottage in the Dales
Pasture House Holiday Cottages
Wressle Grange
Kids First Award
Piglets Adventure Farm
William’s Den
Web Adventure Park
DIG: An Archaeological Adventure
Best Pub
Whitelock’s Ale house
The Blue Bell
Shibden Mill Inn
The Red Lion & Manor House
The Drovers Arms
Event of the Year
HERD
‘A Night Under the Stars’ – Yorkshire Children’s Charity and Grantley Hall
JORVIK Viking Festival
Harrogate Autumn Flower Show
Big Sky Beer Festival atWold Top Brewery
Culture Award
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Huddersfield Literature Festival
Lawrence Batley Theatre
Bradford Cathedral
Northern School ofContemporary Dance
Newcomer of the Year
No.1 York
Harrogate Ghost Walk
York Minster Refectory
Mission Out at Tong Garden Centre
Elsworth at the Mill
Small Hotel of the Year
Yorebridge House
The Judge’s Lodging, York
Tickton Grange
Healds Hall
Aysgarth Falls Hotel
B&B or Guest House of the Year
The Old Coach House B&B,North Stainley
Brickfields Farm
Cawthorne House
Broom House at Egton Bridge
Sustainable Tourism
The Mulgrave Estate
York Racecourse –Green Knavesmire 300
Broadgate Farm Cottages
Pasture House Holiday Cottages
The Leeds Marriott Hotel
Accessible & Inclusive
Broadgate Farm Cottages
Huddersfield Literature Festival
JORVIK Viking Centre
Pasture House Holiday Cottages
Cottage in the Dales
Hosted by Leeds United TV host and Virgin Radio presenter Rich Williams, the ceremony is designed to celebrate the very best of the region’s hoteliers, B&Bs, restaurants, theme parks, visitor attractions and all businesses which attract tourists to Yorkshire.
Mr Williams returns to the role for a second year after hosting the inaugural event in 2022.
This year, the event will be held at New Dock Hall in Leeds on December 4 and it is expected that hundreds of people will be in attendance.
Among the changes this year is a new Culture Award, which was open to any individual or organisation who has made a significant impact or contribution to the cultural offer across Yorkshire this year.
Nominated in this category are Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Huddersfield Literature Festival, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Bradford Cathedral and the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.
Other categories include Overall Tourist Business of the Year, Event of the Year, a Sustainable Tourism Award and an Outstanding Customer Service accolade.
A team of expert judges drew up shortlists of nominees and the winners, who will be announced on the night.
The judges this year were Philip Bolson, owner of Mr B Hospitality, Susie Brindley, managing director of Willow Business Support, chef Steph Moon and Wayne Topley, managing director of Cedar Court Hotels Group, as well as
Akosua Akobeng, head of guest marketing for UKCaravans4Hire.
Last year, Cannon Hall Farm was the winner of the People’s Choice Award category following a public vote, while Newby Hall and Gardens won Tourist Attraction of the Year.
The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism prize was won by The Piece Hall, while Newcomer of the Year went to The House at Hawes bed and breakfast.
Sponsors for this year include Greatest Hits Radio, Manahatta and UK Caravans 4 Hire while the event’s charity partner is cancer support organisation Maggie’s.
Guests at the awards ceremony will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three-course meal and entertainment.
Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said: “Last year’s inaugural Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards was a fantastic event and a great celebration of our world-class hospitality industry in all of its guises.
"This year promises to be an even more exciting occasion.
"Great thanks goes to our team of judges and our sponsors for all of their hard work in making the event possible.”
To book tickets, visit www.nationalworldevents.com/ypta-2023/