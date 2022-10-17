Yorkshire PR agency appointed by Glaziers Hall in London
Leeds-based Open Comms PR agency has been appointed as the preffered content management and communications partner for Glaziers Hall, the historic Livery building located on the South Bank in London
Becoming its latest retained client, the agency will now manage all traditional PR, media relations, social media management and earned and owned content for the brand.
It will also support with marketing requirements to raise the profile of the venue to both private and professional clientele throughout the year.
Director of Open Communications, Emma Lupton comments: “Quite simply, Glaziers Hall is a breath- taking venue. When we visited to discuss the brief, we were charmed by the seven unique spaces but also the history and heritage.
“We are very much looking forward to working with the team and to putting the comms strategy into practice.”
General manager of Glaziers Hall, Will Simmonds, comments: “We already consider Open Comms to be an extension of our team. They have quickly established ways of working that mean we can get the comms in place that we need to share our story with corporate clients and those looking for a unique party venue.”