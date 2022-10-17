General Manager of Glaziers Hall, Will Simmonds.

Becoming its latest retained client, the agency will now manage all traditional PR, media relations, social media management and earned and owned content for the brand.

It will also support with marketing requirements to raise the profile of the venue to both private and professional clientele throughout the year.

Director of Open Communications, Emma Lupton comments: “Quite simply, Glaziers Hall is a breath- taking venue. When we visited to discuss the brief, we were charmed by the seven unique spaces but also the history and heritage.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the team and to putting the comms strategy into practice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad