Yorkshire procurement firm YPO ranked as one of UK's leading organisations for customer service

Wakefield-based procurement firm YPO has ranked as one of the country’s leading organisations for customer service, according to the Institute of Customer Service and its UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) 2023.

The national benchmarking happens twice annually, with YPO given a score of 84.7 in the latest rankings. This sees the firm ranked above the all-sector average of 76.6, matching retail giant John Lewis in a leading position.

Jo Marshall, executive director at YPO, said: “I am incredibly proud that YPO has been ranked as one of the leading organisations for excellent customer service by UKCSI. We have put a real effort into focusing on customer experience since COVID-19 and this scoring is testament to this.

“As with many other organisations, we have seen a change in customers' expectations since the pandemic, and we have had to work hard to make the necessary changes to meet these. It is so rewarding to see that our efforts have paid off, with our customers describing their experience with us as ‘efficient’, ‘reliable’, ‘easy’, ‘confident’, and ‘happy’.”

As well as an overall score, the UKCSI also ranks businesses against others in specific areas. YPO has scored above the sector average for customer experience, complaint handling, customer ethos, emotional contention, ethics and customer effort.

The company also achieved a net promoter score of 54.7 – with the UK all-sector average being at 21.6.

The Institute of Customer Service describes the UKCSI as an independent, objective benchmark of customer satisfaction. First used in 2008, it uses a consistent set of measurements when looking at 281 organisations across 13 sectors. It aims to allow companies to know how they perform in the eyes of their customers and create an understanding of how they have performed against competitors and themselves in previous years.

Through the collection of data and feedback, the Institute of Customer Service is also able to spot trends and pinpoint widespread, common issues which can cause frustration for the general consumer.

YPO is a publicly owned procurement company offering products and services to all public sector organisations, ranging from schools to emergency services.