Yorkshire recycling firm MYGroup strikes deal with Harrods to trial scheme re-purposing used cosmetic products

Yorkshire-based waste management and recycling business MYGroup has partnered with retailer Harrods on a trial scheme to recycle used cosmetics products in one of the brand’s regional ‘H beauty’ stores.

By Michael Crossland
4 minutes ago

The collected products will be either composted, re-purposed and returned to the supply chain or manufactured into MYGroup’s unique solution for ‘unrecyclable’ plastic waste: MYboard, a material similar in consistency to plywood, used widely for construction, joinery, shop and event fittings.

The material is also used by the company’s ReFactory™ team to manufacture products for sale or use in community settings, such as benches and desks for schools.

Steve Carrie, Director, MYGroup, said: ‘We’re proud to be working alongside one of the iconic, luxury brands of British retail to reach new customers with our ground-breaking cosmetics and plastic recycling offering.

Staff at MYGroup sort through cosmetics to be recycled.
"MYGroup is trusted by a growing number of high-profile, forward-thinking partners in the retail space, who see the tangible, visible difference our in-store takeback schemes can make to meeting their sustainability goals.’

The scheme will be piloted for three months in H beauty Milton Keynes, with customers encouraged to bring used beauty, fragrance and skincare products back to the store to be recycled.

Customers will also be able to return hazardous nail polish products and fragrance bottles, usually considered ‘unrecyclable’.

