Yorkshire-based waste management and recycling business MYGroup has partnered with retailer Harrods on a trial scheme to recycle used cosmetics products in one of the brand’s regional ‘H beauty’ stores.

The collected products will be either composted, re-purposed and returned to the supply chain or manufactured into MYGroup’s unique solution for ‘unrecyclable’ plastic waste: MYboard, a material similar in consistency to plywood, used widely for construction, joinery, shop and event fittings.

The material is also used by the company’s ReFactory™ team to manufacture products for sale or use in community settings, such as benches and desks for schools.

Steve Carrie, Director, MYGroup, said: ‘We’re proud to be working alongside one of the iconic, luxury brands of British retail to reach new customers with our ground-breaking cosmetics and plastic recycling offering.

Staff at MYGroup sort through cosmetics to be recycled.

"MYGroup is trusted by a growing number of high-profile, forward-thinking partners in the retail space, who see the tangible, visible difference our in-store takeback schemes can make to meeting their sustainability goals.’

The scheme will be piloted for three months in H beauty Milton Keynes, with customers encouraged to bring used beauty, fragrance and skincare products back to the store to be recycled.

