Yorkshire retail sector sees 5% drop in December footfall as shoppers 'reluctant to brave the elements'

New figures have shown a substantial year-on-year decline in footfall across the UK retail market for December, with the Yorkshire region seeing a 5.3 per cent drop.

The figures, which come from the British Retail Consortium, show that Total UK footfall decreased by 5 per cent in December, down from 0.7 per cent in November.

Leeds was one of only two cities to see a rise in footfall year-on-year, with an increase of 0.5 per cent. Edinburgh also booked the trend with a rise of 6.4 per cent.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “December’s heavy rain left many shoppers reluctant to brave the elements, who instead opted to browse online before making final purchases, or shop online altogether. This led to a substantial decline in footfall levels compared to December 2022, when there was significant pent-up demand for in-store shopping post Covid-restrictions.

Leeds was one of only two cities to see a rise in footfall year-on-year. Picture: Simon Hulme

“With a general election on the cards later this year, we are calling for the political parties to set out a clear and cohesive plan for retail in their manifestos. This plan must take account of the regulatory cost burden and broken business rates system which are limiting business investment and growth. Ways also need to be found to create thriving shopping destinations and drive customer footfall back up again in 2024.”

For the UK overall, high street footfall decreased 4.2 per cent in December, with retail parks also seeing a 4.8 per cent dip. Shopping centre footfall also decreased by 4.8 per cent.

Of the UK nations, Scotland saw the least significant year-on-year drop in footfall, showing a decrease of 2.2 per cent. Northern Ireland saw a year-on-year drop in footfall of 4.7 per cent. This was followed by England and Wales, both at 5.8 per cent.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “One of the wettest Decembers on record combined with dampened consumer confidence and ongoing spending caution meant some retailers may have been left disappointed in last month’s footfall performance.

“While we saw festive glimmers of shopper traffic peaks in and around discounting days, such as Boxing Day when footfall improved by 39.2 per cent.