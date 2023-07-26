Yorkshire Scare Grounds owner given permission to sell alcohol despite outcry from neighbours

Permission has been granted for alcohol to be sold at the Yorkshire Scare Grounds attraction in Wakefield.

Councillors gave the premises licence application the go-ahead despite concerns raised by local residents over noise, litter and road safety.

It means alcohol can now be served daily at the premises on Hell Lane between 3pm and 11.30pm.

Warmfield-cum-Heath Parish Council, Heath Residents’ Association and residents living close to the Halloween-themed “scream park” objected.

An application to sell alcohol at the Yorkshire Scare Grounds attraction, on Hell Lane, in Wakefield, has been approved.

Ed Smith, representing business owner Christopher Walton, explained the reasons for the application at a licensing sub-committee hearing.

The solictor said the site included the scare grounds and an arena for airsoft sports, similar to paintballing.

Mr Smith said the premises licence would cover a separate designated area for serving alcohol to people after they had visited either of the attractions.

He said: “People will not be able to drink before entering the airsoft arena and people will not able to take drink into the scare ground.

“The application is in respect of a small area only.”

Mr Smith said at least three security staff will be on site as well as first aid responders.

Mr Smith said the owner does not intend to serve alcohol at the site every day but the licence would allow him “flexibility” when holding events.

A separate licence is already in place at a neighbouring site to hold music festivals.

Local resident Jackie Watts spoke against the application.

She said people living nearby had to put up with noise and litter when the scare ground operates over the Halloween period.

Ms Watts said residents were worried that the application could lead to more disturbance throughout the year.

She said: “We have reported issues to the council before.

“The scare ground is open for four weeks.

“What else is going to be going on down there?

“We live in the countryside. I used to walk my dog down there before you took over.

“I am not saying you should not have a business down there but there doesn’t seem to be any positives for us.

“Elderly people live near here.”

Ms Watts asked if residents could be informed in advance of any future events.

She said: “I want our concerns to be noted.

“We are neighbours. Even if it is just to put something through the letterbox to pre-warn us.

Ms Watts added: “What does Heath village get out of this? You are basically putting a pub on there. What is the village going to get out of it?”

The application was approved after the sub-committee said there were “no grounds” to refuse it.

