The owner of a kebab shop which has now closed down has been banned from managing a business in the UK after a litany of health and safety offences were discovered.

Kebab House on Old Lane, Brighouse, has stopped trading as its owner was found guilty of breaking the law and putting the public’s health at risk.

Offences included food products found on the premises that were past their use-by date, no soap or hygienic hand drying facilities at the sink, inadequate food hygiene awareness among staff and dirty facilities and utensils, including the sink used for washing food, the work surfaces, pots and pans and the kitchen floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tupperware containers in the kitchen were contaminated with grease, dirt and food debris. The blade of the heavy duty can opener was encrusted with food, which would cause contamination of the food in the next tin opened.

Dirty tupperware

At Bradford Magistrates’ Court on October 26, the owner was fined just over £1,500 and banned from owning or managing a business in the UK.

Calderdale Council’s environmental health food hygiene team had been working to support Kebab House since 2018. The business’s food hygiene rating had ranged between the low scores of 1 and 2, which meant major improvements were necessary.

The council said it had spent a number of years trying to support the business to help it increase its hygeine rating. Environmental Health also made several planned visits to Kebab House and offered support to drive up food hygiene and cleanliness standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this support, the business failed to take the action needed to resolve the issues, so the council took Kebab House to court.

Inside the fridge

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “The punishment in this case highlights the severity of food safety crime. It was a positive result for our Environmental Health team and our communities. By raising awareness of what can happen when food businesses break the rules, we’re sending a clear message to local people that we care about their health and safety, and to businesses that they must take their hygiene responsibilities seriously.