Sales of its Thermolactyl thermals are already up more than a third on this time last year, and the company has doubled its stock levels as it prepares for a further increase in orders as the temperature decreases over the coming months.

Alyson Taggart, product & publications director at Damart said: “It’s only the start of the season and already we’ve seen a significant uplift in thermal orders as people start to look at different ways to keep warm this winter in the face of rising energy bills.

“We had anticipated this and have doubled our stock of thermals across the range from base layers to coats, jumpers, trousers and shoes.”

Yorkshire based thermal expert Damart has seen sales of its clothing rise sharply as people prepare to keep warm this autumn and winter and energy bills rise.

“We are ensuring that our call centres and warehouse are geared up to cope with the increase in demand for our thermals.

“Our teams can also offer advice on which grades are suitable for different situations - information which can also be found on our website.

“We are also aware that some people may be in crisis this winter and we are working with local charities to donate thermal base layers and clothing to those most in need as the cold weather sets in.”

Damart invented Thermolactyl 70 years ago, which works by providing lightweight insulation against cold.

