Yorkshire to showcase regeneration and development opportunities at UKREiiF 2024

Yorkshire is set to have a huge presence at a major UK forum that is focused on connecting investors and developers with sustainable and inclusive regeneration opportunities.

Over 12,000 domestic and international investors, developers, and built environment thought leaders will head to Leeds in May for The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum.

A UKREiiF spokesman said the Yorkshire region would build on its presence at the event, with new regions set to be involved as they look to attract investment to create jobs and prosperity.

The biggest presence will be from West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which has its own dedicated pavilion, whilst others including Hull City Council, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, and York & North Yorkshire LEP have all secured a position to promote their region to investors and developers.

In addition to showcasing and attracting developers, investors, and job creators to the region, they will also take to numerous stages to highlight opportunities while discussing subjects such as social and affordable housing, sustainable infrastructure, the net zero agenda, and skills.

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “UKREiiF represents a significant platform for highlighting the city (Leeds) and our dedication to fostering innovation, inclusive growth and resilience. It demonstrates the art of the possible when private and public sector come together, working in tandem with industry leaders and fellow innovators, to drive positive change with a more diverse delegation.

"Hosting the largest real estate conference of its kind in the UK is a testament to the growing reputation of Leeds and West Yorkshire allowing us to showcase our region’s vibrant economy, our regeneration market, and development opportunities; together with our ambitions for a healthier, greener and inclusive future for the city.

"We've been blown away by the positive feedback about the city from the many thousands of delegates we have welcomed each year, and we look forward to extending a warm Yorkshire welcome to many more, as UKREiiF continues to go from strength to strength.”

He added: "People knew about us, and the success of the last few years, but they really know our story now and we are delighted to showcase this work, our changing city and the ambitions we have for the future.”

Launched in 2022, the event is held over three days and brings together the public and private sectors, with all of the UK’s cities and regions represented alongside the UK Government and numerous governmental departments. Over 700 speakers will be involved across 30 stages

The event covers many topics in addition to Yorkshire’s own presence through the content the region is planning to share. From the high street, social value, and social housing to industrial development, life sciences, energy, and healthcare estates, UKREiiF looks to showcase national and international best practice across all sectors.

Having grown from 3,500 attendees in 2022 to 7,500 in 2023, the event in 2024 is set to attract over 12,000 to Leeds.