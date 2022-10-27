Yorkshire Tourism Awards 2022: Full shortlist published and public vote finalists revealed

The Yorkshire Tourism Awards, which are being organised by The Yorkshire Post, are due to take place at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on the night of December 5.

Following more than 200 entries, a team of expert judges – Steph Moon, Susie Brindley, Simon Eyles and Philip Bolson – have shortlisted nominations in all but one of the categories.

Our people’s choice award has been whittled down to a final five based on the number of votes cast so far and it will now be down to the public to choose a winner between them. Here are the finalists in the ‘Best Yorkshire Experience’ category:

Hamish the polar bear tries out his new enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Yorkshire Sculpture Park is the leading international centre for modern and contemporary sculpture which celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2022. It is an independent charitable trust and registered museum situated in the 500-acre, 18th-century Bretton Hall estate in West Yorkshire. Founded in 1977 by Sir Peter Murray CBE, it was the first sculpture park in the UK, and is the largest of its kind in Europe, and boasts a private event space and unique wedding venue.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Visitors to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster enjoy a unique walk-through wildlife experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities and is home to England’s only Polar Bears. The brand new Hex Hotel is nestled in the grounds so that visitors can spend the night just metres from the entrance into the animal reserves, and are able to hear the lions roar and the hyena calling out at dusk.

Cannon Hall Farm: Cannon Hall Farm is a large, family run farm attraction sitting in the rolling Pennine foothills, it is home to hundreds of animals, waiting to welcome you to a world of animal magic. Featuring one of the biggest outdoor adventure playgrounds in the North of England, a Hungry Llama indoor play and restaurant and a farm shop famous for home produced beef, pork and lamb.

Sewerby Hall & Gardens: Uniquely situated in a dramatic cliff top position with spectacular views over Bridlington and set in 50 acres of early 19th Century parkland, Sewerby Hall and Gardens offers something for everyone, from the magnificent gardens and zoo to the deep rooted heritage of the house. The Grade I listed house boasts rooms which are furnished with impressive pieces from the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Stockeld Park: The renowned Enchanted Forest at Stockeld Park is filled with magical interactive fun and is home to five fantastically themed adventure playgrounds. Outside the Enchanted Forest, visitors can get lost in the giant yew tree maze or enjoy live theatre productions and themed events. The different outdoor activities depend on the time of year and include the likes of buccaneer boats in the warmer months and ice skating in the winter.

HOW TO VOTE: You can cast your vote for your favourite ‘Best Yorkshire Experience’ attraction online, until Monday,November 21, by visiting www.yorkshiretourismawards.co.uk

The Yorkshire Tourism Awards Shortlist 2022

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism

Broadgate Farm Cottages

Huddersfield Literature Festival

York’s Chocolate Story

Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden

JORVIK Viking Centre

Clifford’s Tower

B&B or Guest House of the Year

Brickfields Farm Bed & Breakfast

Cawthorne House

Orchard Lodge

The Farrier, Cayton

The House at Hawes

The Inn South Stainley

Best Pub or Brewery

Ossett Brewery

Shibden Mill Inn

The Clarendon Country Pub with rooms

Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

The Inn South Stainley

Best Self-Catering Accommodation

Broadgate Farm Cottages

Grassfield Hall

High Oaks Grange

Mulgrave Estate Holiday Cottages

The Dovecote Barns

The Long Barn, Town End Farm

Dog Friendly Accommodation or Attraction of the Year

Beck Hall, Malham

Holiday at Home

Mother Shipton’s Cave

Simonstone Hall

The Farrier, Cayton

The Inn South Stainley

Event of the Year

An Evening with Kyiv City Ballet, York Theatre Royal

Leeds Jurassic Trail 3

Live at The Piece Hall

Sophie Ryder at The Piece Hall

The Village Screen Pop Up Cinema

Yarndale

Holiday Park or Campsite of the Year

High Oaks Grange

Masons Campsite

Patrington Haven Leisure Park

The Hideaway @ Baxby Manor

Yorkshire Spa Retreat

Small Hotel of the Year

Goldsborough Hall

Grays Court Hotel & Bow Room Restaurant

The Private Hill

The West Park Hotel, Harrogate

Tickton Grange

Yorebridge House

Large Hotel of the Year

Grantley Hall

Middletons Hotel – part of Daniel Thwaites

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa

The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa

The Grand, York

Wentbridge House Hotel

Kids First Award

Drewtons Pumpkin Patch

Grass Hoppers at Tong Garden Centre

Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park

The Hole in Wand York

Web Adventure Park

York’s Chocolate Story

Newcomer of the Year

The Arnage at The Motorist

The House at Hawes

The Inn South Stainley

The Paddock Pods at Homeland

Yorkshire Spa Retreat

Outstanding Contribution to Tourism

Bradford Cathedral

Project Yorkshire

The Bloody Tour of York

The Piece Hall

Outstanding Customer Service

Harrogate Lifestyle Luxury Serviced Apartments

The Inn South Stainley

The York Dungeon

Wensleydale Heifer

Wentbridge House Hotel

Yorebridge House

Sustainable Tourism

Broadgate Farm Cottages

Eden Camp Modern History Museum

The Dovecote Barns

The Hideaway @ Baxby Manor

The Rattle Owl

Taste

Cedarbarn Farm Shop & Cafe

Fox & Hounds Sinnington

Bow Room Restaurant atGray’s Court Hotel

The Dining Room at Goldsborough Hall

The Farrier, Cayton

The Hare Restaurant with Rooms

Tourist Attraction of the Year

Harewood House

How Stean Gorge

Newby Hall & Gardens

RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

