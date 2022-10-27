Yorkshire Tourism Awards 2022: Full shortlist published and public vote finalists revealed
The shortlists for the inaugural Yorkshire Tourism Awards are revealed today – with readers having the opportunity to make their own decision on where in the region is home to the ‘Best Yorkshire Experience’.
The Yorkshire Tourism Awards, which are being organised by The Yorkshire Post, are due to take place at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on the night of December 5.
Following more than 200 entries, a team of expert judges – Steph Moon, Susie Brindley, Simon Eyles and Philip Bolson – have shortlisted nominations in all but one of the categories.
Our people’s choice award has been whittled down to a final five based on the number of votes cast so far and it will now be down to the public to choose a winner between them. Here are the finalists in the ‘Best Yorkshire Experience’ category:
Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Yorkshire Sculpture Park is the leading international centre for modern and contemporary sculpture which celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2022. It is an independent charitable trust and registered museum situated in the 500-acre, 18th-century Bretton Hall estate in West Yorkshire. Founded in 1977 by Sir Peter Murray CBE, it was the first sculpture park in the UK, and is the largest of its kind in Europe, and boasts a private event space and unique wedding venue.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Visitors to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster enjoy a unique walk-through wildlife experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities and is home to England’s only Polar Bears. The brand new Hex Hotel is nestled in the grounds so that visitors can spend the night just metres from the entrance into the animal reserves, and are able to hear the lions roar and the hyena calling out at dusk.
Cannon Hall Farm: Cannon Hall Farm is a large, family run farm attraction sitting in the rolling Pennine foothills, it is home to hundreds of animals, waiting to welcome you to a world of animal magic. Featuring one of the biggest outdoor adventure playgrounds in the North of England, a Hungry Llama indoor play and restaurant and a farm shop famous for home produced beef, pork and lamb.
Sewerby Hall & Gardens: Uniquely situated in a dramatic cliff top position with spectacular views over Bridlington and set in 50 acres of early 19th Century parkland, Sewerby Hall and Gardens offers something for everyone, from the magnificent gardens and zoo to the deep rooted heritage of the house. The Grade I listed house boasts rooms which are furnished with impressive pieces from the Victoria and Albert Museum.
Stockeld Park: The renowned Enchanted Forest at Stockeld Park is filled with magical interactive fun and is home to five fantastically themed adventure playgrounds. Outside the Enchanted Forest, visitors can get lost in the giant yew tree maze or enjoy live theatre productions and themed events. The different outdoor activities depend on the time of year and include the likes of buccaneer boats in the warmer months and ice skating in the winter.
HOW TO VOTE: You can cast your vote for your favourite ‘Best Yorkshire Experience’ attraction online, until Monday,November 21, by visiting www.yorkshiretourismawards.co.uk
The Yorkshire Tourism Awards Shortlist 2022
Accessible & Inclusive Tourism
Broadgate Farm Cottages
Huddersfield Literature Festival
York’s Chocolate Story
Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden
JORVIK Viking Centre
Clifford’s Tower
B&B or Guest House of the Year
Brickfields Farm Bed & Breakfast
Cawthorne House
Orchard Lodge
The Farrier, Cayton
The House at Hawes
The Inn South Stainley
Best Pub or Brewery
Ossett Brewery
Shibden Mill Inn
The Clarendon Country Pub with rooms
Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
The Inn South Stainley
Best Self-Catering Accommodation
Broadgate Farm Cottages
Grassfield Hall
High Oaks Grange
Mulgrave Estate Holiday Cottages
The Dovecote Barns
The Long Barn, Town End Farm
Dog Friendly Accommodation or Attraction of the Year
Beck Hall, Malham
Holiday at Home
Mother Shipton’s Cave
Simonstone Hall
The Farrier, Cayton
The Inn South Stainley
Event of the Year
An Evening with Kyiv City Ballet, York Theatre Royal
Leeds Jurassic Trail 3
Live at The Piece Hall
Sophie Ryder at The Piece Hall
The Village Screen Pop Up Cinema
Yarndale
Holiday Park or Campsite of the Year
High Oaks Grange
Masons Campsite
Patrington Haven Leisure Park
The Hideaway @ Baxby Manor
Yorkshire Spa Retreat
Small Hotel of the Year
Goldsborough Hall
Grays Court Hotel & Bow Room Restaurant
The Private Hill
The West Park Hotel, Harrogate
Tickton Grange
Yorebridge House
Large Hotel of the Year
Grantley Hall
Middletons Hotel – part of Daniel Thwaites
The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa
The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa
The Grand, York
Wentbridge House Hotel
Kids First Award
Drewtons Pumpkin Patch
Grass Hoppers at Tong Garden Centre
Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park
The Hole in Wand York
Web Adventure Park
York’s Chocolate Story
Newcomer of the Year
The Arnage at The Motorist
The House at Hawes
The Inn South Stainley
The Paddock Pods at Homeland
Yorkshire Spa Retreat
Outstanding Contribution to Tourism
Bradford Cathedral
Project Yorkshire
The Bloody Tour of York
The Piece Hall
Outstanding Customer Service
Harrogate Lifestyle Luxury Serviced Apartments
The Inn South Stainley
The York Dungeon
Wensleydale Heifer
Wentbridge House Hotel
Yorebridge House
Sustainable Tourism
Broadgate Farm Cottages
Eden Camp Modern History Museum
The Dovecote Barns
The Hideaway @ Baxby Manor
The Rattle Owl
Taste
Cedarbarn Farm Shop & Cafe
Fox & Hounds Sinnington
Bow Room Restaurant atGray’s Court Hotel
The Dining Room at Goldsborough Hall
The Farrier, Cayton
The Hare Restaurant with Rooms
Tourist Attraction of the Year
Harewood House
How Stean Gorge
Newby Hall & Gardens
RHS Garden Harlow Carr
Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery
The Piece Hall