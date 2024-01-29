Following a month-long period of nominations and public voting in December 2023, Friends of North Stainley School (FONSS) will receive any funds the pub raises for charity over the next 12 months.

“We’re delighted to be working with the school,” said proprietor Oliver Renton.

“The school, parents and supporters got behind the voting process. In the end, they won by a country mile. It feels good to give back to the children and families in the village. We want to play a huge role in the local community, and this partnership is central to that.”

Pictured: FONSS Chair Richard Blenkinsopp, FONSS Treasurer Mike Greathead, Head Boy Arran, Head Girl Jasmine, FONSS Secretary Lindsay Greathead, The Staveley Arms proprietor Oliver Renton.

FONSS relies on parent-led fundraising events and community-driven initiatives. The group said the partnership with The Staveley Arms was “welcome news” for 2024.

Lindsay Greathead, secretary of FONSS, echoed Oliver’s delight at the news. “We are a local charity dedicated to providing vital funds to support educational and enrichment activities for the children of North Stainley CofE Primary School. This new partnership with The Staveley Arms will impact our charity in 2024. We will continue to work closely with the school leadership team and the students to ensure the funds go where they are most needed. We aim to create an environment where students can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Throughout 2024, The Staveley Arms will host a variety of fundraising events. A weekly raffle at its Wednesday night pub quiz will help keep funds ticking over in between large initiatives. The pub is already discussing ideas with the school, including a plan to task pupils with designing desserts that will appear on the menu.