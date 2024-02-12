The pub will close at the end of the day on Thursday, 15 February, and will reopen under new management at the end of March.

It will be taken on by Tony and Sue Ryder, originally from Halifax, who have over 15 years’ experience in the licensed trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Ryder said: “Tony and I had our eyes on the Malt Shovel for some time so when the opportunity arose to take it on we leapt at the chance.

Tony and Sue Ryder who are taking over The Malt Shovel in Drighlington. Picture by Mark Bickerdike

“We know people in Drighlington already and had heard that the village was crying out for a great community pub. It is pretty tired looking at the moment, so the investment will give the pub a new lease of life, somewhere people will want to meet up with one another.

“We’re really looking forward to moving to the village and getting to know local residents. We’d also welcome suggestions for charities people would like the pub to support.”

The couple said they plan to make The Malt Shovel a “true hub of the community”, and plan to establish pool and darts teams and support local adult’s and children’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to serving coffee and drinks in the day, the couple also have plans for a book corner for adults and children, and crafts and board games for kids. Once a week, the pub will also host an over 50’s fitness session in the morning.

Other events include introducing monthly Northern Soul nights and Ladies’ cocktail and spirit evenings. They will also host singles get-togethers and table top sales in the beer garden in the summer.