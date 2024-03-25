Founded in Barnsley in 2006 by John Hicklin, Glass Onion is a zero-waste fashion business, recycling, reworking and remaking everything that comes into its in-house factory.

The company processes up to 20,000 kgs (44,000 lbs) of second-hand clothing every week, producing 12,000 garments a month from its sewing factory. Every piece of clothing produced and sold by Glass Onion was originally thrown away and destined for landfill.

Dan Green, Glass Onion director of finance and operations, said: “With special thanks to Mason Thomas Law for such a quick turnaround and for being so reactive. We really appreciate the support and service they have given us throughout this process.”

Glass Onion has opened a pop-up shop in Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Sheffield-based commercial property law firm Mason Thomas Law negotiated the lease on the new 3000 sq. ft premises, which is located on Lower High Street in Meadowhall.

In addition to the new Meadowhall pop-up shop, Mason Thomas Law also negotiated the lease for Glass Onion’s Division Street store which opened in Sheffield City centre in October 2023.

The opening of the Division Street shop heralded the start of Glass Onion’s plans to open on high streets throughout the UK over the next three years.