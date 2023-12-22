Yorkshire Water installs solar panels at eight sites across the region
Once installed, the panels will contribute towards Yorkshire Water’s carbon net zero targets. The sites are part of the first phase of solar panel installations across 28 sites across Yorkshire.
The sites are expecting to be generating renewable electricity in the summer of 2024 following enabling work, installation and commissioning.
Daniel Oxley, Yorkshire Water commercial manager, said: “This project is a significant step in reaching our carbon net zero target by 2030. A number of our operational sites have surplus land due to changes in our treatment processes. Installing solar panels in these areas will put the land to good use and help us to generate electricity we can use at our sites.
“Once completed, the first deployment of solar panels at the 28 sites earmarked for solar panels will generate four per cent of our annual power needs.”