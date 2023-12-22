Yorkshire Water installs solar panels at eight sites across the region

Solar panels are set to be installed at eight Yorkshire Water sites throughout the region.

Once installed, the panels will contribute towards Yorkshire Water’s carbon net zero targets. The sites are part of the first phase of solar panel installations across 28 sites across Yorkshire.

The sites are expecting to be generating renewable electricity in the summer of 2024 following enabling work, installation and commissioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Oxley, Yorkshire Water commercial manager, said: “This project is a significant step in reaching our carbon net zero target by 2030. A number of our operational sites have surplus land due to changes in our treatment processes. Installing solar panels in these areas will put the land to good use and help us to generate electricity we can use at our sites.