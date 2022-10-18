The organisation, which has around 4,500 staff, is reportedly by Utility Week to be consulting on the cutbacks.

Yorkshire Water has not confirmed the number of jobs affected but it is understood to be in the region of the 100 reported by Utility Week.

Final numbers will be determined by the outcome of the consultation process and whether affected employees accept different roles.

Very low water levels at Yorkshire Water's Baitings Reservoir in August

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We’re making some small changes to the way our organisation is structured to make sure that we have the right people, in the right roles to deliver our services in the best way for customers.

“As with any changes to structures, this does mean that unfortunately some roles are changing.

"Where possible we are offering affected colleagues the opportunity to take up other roles with similar skillsets in other parts of the business.

"Sadly, this does mean that there will be some colleagues leaving who we will support with onward opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The changes will improve the way we work to deliver our services in the most effective way now and in the future.”

The move by the Bradford-based company has been criticised by former Labour MP John Grogan, who questioned whether the cuts were required and whether they would affect service levels.

Mr Grogan said: “Yorkshire Water made a profit of £241 million last year.

"Instead of cutting jobs the company needs to be improving its performance in dealing with leakages and stopping pumping sewage into rivers like the River Wharfe at Ilkley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would suggest that rather than job reductions savings could be made in top executives bonuses which last year were £3 million - the levels of which cannot really be justified in a public utility which does not have a high level of risk.”

Bonuses totalling £3.2m were paid to senior management last year.

Yorkshire Water’s latest annual report shows that its operating profit grew slightly to £242.3m (from £241.4m in 2021) with revenue increasing year on year by £17.4m to £1,118.5m which the company said was largely due to “allowed inflationary price increases and changes in consumption”

In August, Yorkshire Water defended its approach to remuneration following criticism by the Liberal Democrat leader of Hull City Council, Mike Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the announcement of a region-wide hosepipe ban, the Lib Dems argued there should be more spending by Yorkshire Water on fixing leaking pipes rather than on paying bonuses.

In response, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said at the time: “The salaries of our directors are set by an independent remuneration committee and are comparable within the industry.