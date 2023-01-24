Yorkshire wellness expert Katie Bell launches podcast to help business owners avoid burnout

A successful Yorkshire businesswoman has launched a new podcast series designed to help fellow health and wellbeing entrepreneurs to grow their companies.

Katie Bell established her first Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic in Sheffield at the age of 28. Now 37, she has helped more than 10,000 customers and now has a team of around 30 experts.

She has just launched the ‘Treat Your Business’ podcast, which entered the UK Fitness chart at Number 8 above sporting giant Nike.

While she continues to practice as a Physiotherapist and Pilates Instructor, Katie says her focus this year is on sharing her knowledge and experience to help other health and wellness professionals and practice owners to realise their own goals, so they can run bigger, more profitable businesses and as an industry they can impact people’s health and wellness on a much bigger scale.

Katie Bell has launched a new podcast series. Picture: Rhian Grayson

In the first four episodes of her podcast, she covers the four key foundations that often businesses don’t have in place to help them grow and build businesses they actually love.

She said: “There is so much that you don’t know you don’t know as a new business owner - and this can leave us feeling overwhelmed and deflated when things are not quite working out as we envisaged, despite us working all hours God sends.

“In the early days of my business, I was like a circus performer - I was the Physio, the Pilates instructor, the accountant, the marketeer, the cleaner and the receptionist but I was not doing all of these roles well - and I recognised very early on there was a lot I didn’t know.

"Only from there did I then discover all the stuff that I didn’t even know I didn’t know. I decided to fast-track the process as I didn’t want to spend years fumbling around in the dark, and so found someone who had already walked my path, and I started my journey with a coach - who helped me to grow into a team of 18 within the first two years and turn over multiple six figures quickly.”

Katie now supports others through her consultancy business Thrive, which she founded in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, to provide transformative business coaching for health and wellbeing business owners.

She added: “I am so excited to have launched this podcast, it’s been a long time in the making and I’m thrilled with how well it’s been received so far.

"Business owners and entrepreneurs in the health and wellness industry have really been through a challenging time with the pandemic, and now the economic challenges that we are all facing.

"Many are exhausted and feel wrung out. They are often time poor. I have a deep understanding of what they are experiencing. It’s a lonely place running a business and not everyone is able to access the support they need.

"Launching, sustaining and growing a business is tough, especially when there is only your brain on it. This is why I wanted to create bite size podcasts for easy listening that will inspire, motivate, and support them.

“My mission is to impact the health and wellness of our nation on a big scale and by supporting these business owners who are great at what they do, but lack the confidence and knowledge to make their business fly, we can make a greater impact on people’s health. I am excited to be in someone’s ears as they drive, walk the dog, or go for a run, and make them feel empowered and excited about the potential they have. They just need the push, encouragement and support.”

