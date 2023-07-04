The first ever sea lion pups have been born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in South Yorkshire.

The first birth took place on June 21, 2023 to mum Lara, 15 and the second arrival was born to Bailey, 15, Lara’s best friend, on June 30, 2023 and both pups are thriving at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The births were filmed on the park’s CCTV.

Aquatics Team Leader, Kelsie Wood, said: “Lara and Bailey are proving to be brilliant mums. They are displaying all their nurturing instincts as they gently guide and play with their new-borns.

Sea lion pup with its mum. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

“At the start they were spending most of the time enjoying a well-deserved rest and relaxation period indoors. But one night last week a pup went for a first swim in the nursery pool.

“Now they are venturing out more and more, allowing visitors to enjoy their antics. In time they will be introduced to the rest of the family in the main Point Lobos pool.

“Sea lion pups rely on their mother’s milk for nourishment, and their enthusiastic and loud suckling can be heard from quite a distance.

“The little ones have already captivated the hearts of the staff, as the suckling echoes into the staff room, a testament to healthy little appetites.”

Sea lion pup. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

Presently, the males of both families are kept separate to Bailey, Lara and their pups.

“As part of their growth and development, the pups will soon have the opportunity to meet their extended families, however, to ensure the wellbeing and proper acclimatisation of the pups, the males in the groups will be kept separate for a few weeks,” Ms Wood said.

“This will allow the little ones to explore their surroundings under the watchful eye of mums Lara and Bailey.

“When the time is right, the entire family will be reintroduced, fostering a harmonious and thriving Sea Lion colony.”

Sea lion pups' mums have been displaying nurturing instincts. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

The purpose-built Point Lobos was officially opened in November 2021 by Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. Its 70-meter pool is the largest purpose-built sea lion pool in the world and is filled with three million litres of water.

CEO John Minion said: “We are immensely proud of this incredible milestone being the first ever sea lions to be born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.”

Californian sea lions have also been named by the Spanish as ‘sea wolves’ due to the sound of their barks.