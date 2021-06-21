Yorkshire’s biggest family business celebrates its 75th anniversary

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600

Founded as Brooklands Garage in Bradford, in 1946, JCT600 now represents 25 of the world’s leading car marques and has grown into the region’s largest privately owned business.

With an annual turnover of over £1.3bn, JCT600 is still owned and managed by the Tordoff family, with nine members of the family currently working for the company.

John Tordoff leads the 2,300-strong team, making it one of the largest employers in the region and the firm has been named as one of the Sunday Times’ ‘best companies to work for’.

To mark its 75th anniversary, JCT600 is sharing a light-hearted, short film on its social media channels, which looks back at where the company started as well as looking forwards to what happens next.

The business invited customers, suppliers and colleagues to share birthday messages on social media with the hashtag #JCT600is75 and it has received hundreds of good wishes.

Since 1946, it has welcomed more than 20,000 colleagues into the JCT600 family and over the past five years, 10 couples have started their journey together after meeting at JCT600.

It has also provided a vehicle service, MOT or maintenance more than four million times and delivered over 10,000 vehicles to customers’ homes across the UK, travelling more than 500,000 miles in the process.

The total area covered by JCT600’s 54 dealerships’ premises is more than 143 acres - an area equivalent to 71 football pitches.

As well as investing in its physical showrooms throughout Yorkshire the North East, the Humber, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, JCT600 said it has also established a strong online presence. It has taken reservations for more than 3,500 cars and vans through its website www.jct600.co.uk, reached more than 56 million people on social media and has built a following of more than 35,000 people.

The group said its contract hire and leasing division, JCT600 VLS, has gone from strength to strength during its 25 years of trading, with in excess of 100,000 vehicles estimated to be on lease at any one time.

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: “Our 75th birthday is another huge moment for JCT600 and we’d like to take the great opportunity to thank everyone we work with, our loyal customers, colleagues and partners, for their continued support.

“We’ve seen some massive changes in the motor industry since 1946 when we sold our first vehicle, a Jowett van for £175, and we’ve faced many challenges along the way.

"However, as we have grown, we have retained our strong family values and I believe it is this that is the key to our longevity and continued success.