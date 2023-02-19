Yorkshire’s Eland Cables switches entire 50-strong HGV fleet to biofuel

Doncaster-based Eland Cables, which works with clients including Network Rail on large-scale electrification and decarbonisation projects, is committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions to zero.
Deborah Graham Wilson, of Eland Cables, said: “Switching from diesel to biofuels for our HGV fleet has been a game-changer in terms of carbon emissions reduction and environmental protection in our logistics.
“It’s more than just a gesture – by using a RED-II compliant biofuel (a sustainable form of hydrotreated vegetable oil) it’s helping to reduce fleet CO2 and other harmful emissions by around 90 per cent.”