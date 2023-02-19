News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire’s Eland Cables switches entire 50-strong HGV fleet to biofuel

A Yorkshire electrical cable supplier supporting critical infrastructure, has invested in switching its 50-strong fleet of heavy goods vehicles from diesel to sustainable biofuels as part of a programme of works to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

By Lizzie Murphy
Doncaster-based Eland Cables, which works with clients including Network Rail on large-scale electrification and decarbonisation projects, is committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions to zero.

Deborah Graham Wilson, of Eland Cables, said: “Switching from diesel to biofuels for our HGV fleet has been a game-changer in terms of carbon emissions reduction and environmental protection in our logistics.

“It’s more than just a gesture – by using a RED-II compliant biofuel (a sustainable form of hydrotreated vegetable oil) it’s helping to reduce fleet CO2 and other harmful emissions by around 90 per cent.”

Deborah Graham-Wilson - head of communications and ESG at Eland Cables, Doncaster. Picture: Anthony Upton
