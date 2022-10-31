With Halloween right around the corner, people are keen to learn all about the spooky tales of ancient buildings.

These places are thought to be haunted by murdered maids, deceased workmen and the ghost of Lady Alice Peckett, the late wife of former York mayor, John Peckett.

Property expert at The Property Buying Company, Millie Archer, said: “We salute anyone brave enough to enter the walls of these haunted properties since these locations are truly not for the faint hearted.

York Treasurers House. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“The following scary stories are among our favourites, but we wanted to find out which Yorkshire haunted houses are the top most searched for [on Google]. We buy any property at The Property Buying Company, but if you live in one of these homes, it won’t be me stopping by to take a look.”

Yorkshire-based property business has identified the top 10 most haunted locations in Yorkshire.

30 East Drive, Pontefract

This is considered the most haunted house in Yorkshire according to online searches.

The Golden Fleece, Pavement, York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Even though this property is not centuries old like some of the others in this list, the building is said to have frightened visitors for more than four decades.

The first occupants who have reported any supposed paranormal activity were the Pritchard family; they initially tried to ignore the entity, but when the ‘malevolent spirit’ is thought to have started to harm their daughter.

A poltergeist is said to live at 30 East Drive and with its constant paranormal activity and violent resident ghost sightings, the house has been dubbed by Yvette Fieldings of Most Haunted as the scariest place she has ever been to.

Annison Funeral Parlour, Hull

The Workhouse Museum, Allhallowgate, Ripon. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

This building in Witham housed a funeral parlour for more than 100 years and after it closed in the 1990s it was turned into a pharmacy and staff are scared of going upstairs as they claim to have heard voices and strange noises.

The building is now an attraction for supernatural fanatics as it hosts haunting events.

It is thought to be the location where 18-year-old Mary Jane Langley, who was mysteriously murdered, and was last seen at the studio of a photographer in the building to have her portrait taken in 1891.

Many people in the building are said to have had close encounters with her spirit or heard voices and footsteps. It was featured on the TV show Most Haunted.

East Riddlesden Hall. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The Golden Fleece Inn, York

This inn opposite the historic The Shambles dates back to the early 16th century and is thought to be the most haunted pub in York.

It is said to be haunted by one of its former owners Lady Alice Peckett, the wife of the former mayor of York, John and up to 14 other spirits.

Other ghosts include a Canadian airman who died when he fell from one of the upper windows of the hotel during the Second World War, One Eyed Jack, who is often seen wearing a 16 to 17th century red coat whilst carrying a pistol, a grumpy old man who is regularly seen at the bar and a young boy from the Victorian times who was trampled to death by horses.

Treasurer’s House, York

This Grade I-listed historic house, which is owned by the National Trust, is located in Minster Yard close to York Minster.

Bolton Abbey. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

One of the owners of the house, Frank Green, a rich local industrialist, restored the building to its present state. He bought the house between 1897 and 1898 and appointed Temple Moore to restore the house and remove numerous earlier additions.

In 1930, Frank retired and moved away from York and sold it to the National Trust. He died in 1954.

According to the National Trust, the house was sold under the condition that the rooms would be kept exactly the way they were and if any changes were made, he vowed to return to haunt the building. If the items in the house were moved or changed in any way for conservation purposes, some of the spooky occurrences are said to be an angry Frank fulfilling his promise.

Ripon Workhouse Museum

There are many former workhouses in Yorkshire, including one in Ripon and anyone who has ever visited a workhouse would recognise the same feeling of hopelessness and hardship that comes with it.

According to legend, individuals who entered the Ripon Workhouse did so with the knowledge that the only way they would leave was in a coffin.

The building had a very high death and disease rate that the administration had to order large quantities of coffins to keep up with the number of deaths.

Gordon is one of the many ghosts that are thought to haunt the museum and over the years, he is said to have appeared to many tourists and occasionally received contacts from the Ouija Board.

East Riddlesden Hall, Keighley

This 17th century manor house was built above the River Aire and was once in the centre of the agricultural estate of Riddlesden.

A manor has also existed on this site since the 7th century. It was built in 1642 by a rich Halifax clothier, James Murgatroyd.

Reports of a spirit called The Blue Lady have been made; she died when she fell into the pond.

The building is owned by the National Trust and is considered one of Yorkshire’s most haunted residences.

Another ghost that is said to have been haunting the residence is the Grey Lady.

After her husband learned of her infidelity, the Grey Lady is thought to have been bricked up inside a house chamber to die slowly.

Bolton Abbey, Skipton

Every year thousands of people visit Bolton Priory and it’s a popular destination with tourists; the site the Grade I-listed standing ruins of the priory, the remnants of the main monastic structures, a mediaeval tithe barn and the ruins of a mediaeval reservoir.

The name comes from the ruins of the 12th century Augustinian monastery now known as Bolton Priory and closed in the 1539 Dissolution of the Monasteries ordered by King Henry VIII.

There have been rumours that the rectory can hear echoing footsteps in the early evening and at night. These are believed to be the ghostly canon’s footsteps moving through his former home.

According to legend, the canon passed away just before the Dissolution. The title ‘Black Canon’ was given to an ominous figure in honour of the English name used to refer to Augustinians.

Fountains Abbey, Ripon

This is one of the most popular sites in Yorkshire and is also said to be one of the most haunted.

The Abbey is a Halloween attraction due to its alleged eerie hauntings such as an Elizabethan man rising from the panelling in the Fountains Hall.

There are thought to be many ghostly guests who reside at this isolated Cistercian abbey; The Chapel of Nine Altars has reportedly hosted a ghostly choir in the past, while Fountains Hall is said to be haunted by Sir Stephen Proctor’s daughter.

Hodroyd Hall, Barnsley

Hodroyd Hall is a Grade II-listed private country house which has been referenced since 1144.

Steeped in history, the house is thought to be haunted by numerous eerie ghosts, including the murdered kitchen maid who was slaughtered and burned in one of Hodroyd Hall’s old fireplaces.

Other supposed ghostly sightings over the years include a nun, a monk and a man known as Dr Bell on the staircase.

Bolling Hall, Bradford

This is one of Bradford’s oldest structures as it was built in the 14th century and is currently a museum and educational centre.

It was once a residence and since then visitors have claimed that 20 ghosts have been haunting the place, the earliest of which dates back to the 1600s.