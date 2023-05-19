Yorkshire's richest people revealed in The Sunday Times Rich List 2023

The richest people in Yorkshire has been revealed in this year’s Sunday Times Rich List 2023.

Robert Miller owns the 36,000-acre Gunnerside Estate in North Yorkshire, one of the largest sporting country estates in Great Britain, which qualifies him for the list despite being American-born.

He is the father of three daughters, Pia, Marie-Chantal and Alexandra. Marie-Chantal is the Crown Princess of Greece after marrying Pavlos, the Crown Prince of Greece in 1995. Alexandra is the ex-wife of Prince Alexander von Furstenburg.

He made his money through DFS – or Duty Free Shoppers – which sells high-end goods to travellers free of import taxes in airports. His investment in the company began in the early stages of duty free shopping.

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Founder and Creative Director of Marie-Chantal and board director of DFS Holdings. (Photo by Nicky Loh/Getty Images for INYT)

According to The Sunday Times, the combined net worth of him and Princess Marie-Chantal is £1.583bn, a drop in £617m compared to the previous year. The wealth makes them the fifth richest people in the North, behind property investors David and Simon Reuben, and INEOS’ Andy Currie and John Reece.

INEOS’ owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is worth almost £30bn making him the second richest man in the country, according to the list. Despite being raised in Beverley, he was born in Failsworth, Greater Manchester, and so doesn’t make the Yorkshire list.

Ratcliffe was ranked 27th on the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List with a wealth of £6.075bn, but has jumped up to second in the 2023 list with wealth now believed to be £29.688bn, up 400 per cent in 12 months.

Also making the list is Malcolm Healey, who began his career in his father’s paint company before creating Humber Kitchens and eventually Wren Living, now Wren Kitchens. He also owned Warter Priory, a 12,000-acre estate near Pocklington. Healey is worth £1.6bn, up £250m from last year.

ATHENS, GREECE - JUNE 18: (L-R) Former King Constantine, Crown Prince Pavlos with his christened son, Odysseas-Kimon, his wife Marie-Chantal, their son, Constantine-Alexios, her mother and father Robert Miller pose outside the Agios Ioannis monastery of Kareas June 18 2005 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

There are 171 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, down by six from 2022, the first fall for 14 years. The combined wealth of the UK billionaires is £683.856 billion, up £30.734 billion, or 4.5 per cent, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.

But Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said it’s not all good news for the super rich.

"This year's Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over. For the first time in 14 years we've seen the number of UK billionaires fall,” he said.

"Two years ago we raised concerns about an unsettling boom in the fortunes of the very wealthy that continued unchecked during the political instability around Brexit and the pandemic. This is not a crash - but there are household names who have lost vast sums over the past year. The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock bottom interests and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll.