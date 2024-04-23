Young people build connections to employment

The Yorkshire Asian Business Community Action group is hosting the Building Connections workshops to build young people’s employability skills and boost their chances of landing a job.

The first session, at Unity Enterprise’s Leeds Media Centre in Chapeltown, Leeds, saw Satvir Meen, project leader with YABCA, lead discussions about the importance of first impressions, confidence and having the right mindset.

A YABCA spokesman said: “Throughout the session, Satvir imparted expert knowledge and dedicated herself into nurturing essential skills and techniques vital for the participants' career progression.

Satvir Meen, project leader with YABCA

“These workshops not only served to boost confidence, but also equipped them with employability skills essential for embarking on a rewarding and successful career journey.

“Our commitment to empowering young individuals remains steadfast as we strive to provide them with the tools necessary for their personal and professional development.”

Further sessions have covered subjects such as CV writing and interview skills.

Satvir said: “The course is for young people where we talk about employability and transferable skills and we’re really happy to have the support of UK Youth.

“We’re looking at confidence. We’re looking some things that are quite standard, like CV writing and cover letters, but we’re also talking about resilience, about artificial intelligence, hopefully giving young people a whole suite of skills they can use when looking for work.

“We hope the young people find it worthwhile and take something away that can help them in the future. And even if they don’t realise it now, but somewhere down the line, something we talk to them about its going to resonate with them.

“Were also asking employers to come in and talk at these sessions as well, which is better for young people so they can understand the job market more and see what people are looking for.”

