Young Yorkshire workforce celebrated at Hull and Humber Top 30 Under 30s event

30 young people in Hull and the Humber have been celebrated at an event held as part of the Hull and Humber Top 30 Under 30s scheme.

The scheme, which was founded by Simon Jones, seeks to celebrate the success of 30 young people who are employed by local organisations, presenting them with an award as well as placing them on a 12 month training programme designed to improve leadership skills and confidence

The recent celebration event, held at Hull’s Double Tree hotel, saw participants presented with the award after completing the scheme’s LEAP programme.

Speaking at the event, Mr Jones said: “It is such an honour and a privilege to represent not only the scheme I founded, but these amazing and talented young people.

Simon Jones addresses the audience at Hull and Humber Top 30 Under 30s 2023.

“Part of this event was about making our winners feel special and recognising them, but a massive part of it, for me, is about the message we send out as a community to the wider public.

“Growing up as a kid in Hull, I didn't see a lot of success and prosperity, and it's a big motivating factor for me that with this scheme, what we’re doing is producing an evidence-based narrative every year, that shows 30 young people doing well in their jobs and thriving.

“For me, it's very important that we tell people in this region that you can live, work and prosper here, and that's what this is all about.”

A number of businesses across the region had staff who were rewarded with a place on the scheme, including MKM, Arco, Advanced Plastics, Bluestorm and Green Ginger Digital.

Organisations including the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner Humberside, and the University of Hull also had staff given places on the scheme.

Speaking on the LEAP programme, Sam Moor of Green Ginger, who is one of this year's winners, said: “The whole experience has been more than I expected.

“It has taught me to believe in myself and realise I have the confidence, I just needed help to bring that side out in me.”

Natalia Rudd of Wykeland, who was also awarded a place on the scheme, added: “I am not the same person I was when I started the programme – I don’t think any of us realised how much we were going to change and grow for the better.”

Another winner, Ben Smith, of ERYC, said: “I wouldn’t change a thing about my Top 30 experience. The group is inclusive, there’s no judgement and the environment has allowed me to open up and go all in with the sessions.”

The scheme, which is now in its seventh year, was founded by Mr Jones when he was 30. At 27, prior to the launch, he co-founded recruitment firm Identify.

Mr Jones founded the scheme in order to celebrate employees of local companies, hoping to make it stand out from similar schemes which celebrate solo entrepreneurship.

Kate White, CEO of MKM, which sponsors the scheme, said: “We’ve been involved since the inception of the programme. It’s absolutely critical that we show young talented people in the area that there's a way in which they can develop in this region, and they don't have to leave and go to bigger cities to have a fulfilling career.

“The sponsorship of the programme is really important to MKM because it allows us to show young people that we really want to invest in them and their future, and hopefully that in turn means people look at MKM and see us as an employer they would like to work for.”