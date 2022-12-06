YouTube star Colin Furze puts Yorkshire firm's laser cutter at heart of dream workshop - and crashes their website

Inventor and filmmaker Colin Furze has put a Yorkshire company's laser printer at the heart of his new ‘dream workshop’ in a video shared with his 12 million YouTube subscribers.

The video, which has already garnered three million views since being published last week, sees Furze fitting out a huge barn with specialist products for his major projects which can’t be achieved in the shed he normally uses.

Among the machines he installs and uses is a specialist cutter produced by HPC Laser based in Elland near Halifax.

On the video, Furze explains: “If ever there was a machine you could transfer from your workshop to your home, it is a laser cutter. This one is pretty big but HPC do smaller ones that cut down to A4 size that you can stick on your desk.

Colin Furze with the equipment from HPC Laser.

"It doesn’t cut metal but it cuts wood, plastics, leather, card and it engraves as well. These are just brilliant, versatile bits of kit.”

Furze uses the cutter on the video to make a hammer-shaped Christmas tree decorations for his ‘Bundle Box’ gift-sets.

HPC managing director Steve Cockerham said the video has proved to be fantastic exposure for the firm’s products – to the point that the company’s website crashed from the traffic on the day Furze initially uploaded the video.

"Colin released his mega-workshop video at 4pm on Thursday. That night the traffic crashed our website. If you look through the comments on his video, someone actually said, ‘The HPC website is down – wonder why!?’”

Colin Furze praised the HPC Laser equipment in his new video

Mr Cockerham said he went down with an engineer and his son Harry to install the machine a few weeks ago at the barn near Stamford in Lincolnshire.

"One of the reasons we did it on a weekend is my 13-year-old son is a big fan of his. I took Harry down to meet him and Harry asked him if Colin could follow him on TikTok. He did it and Harry’s face just lit up. All his mates are completely blown away with the whole thing.”

He said the machine, which normally costs around £8,000 to provide and install, was given to Furze for free as they knew the exposure his endorsement would bring was worth it.

"The array of different applications and people that would use it is just limitless. Around 50 per cent of what we supply goes into education. Burberry have got one for cutting fabrics, many different police forces use them for marking hardware and Google in London have got a couple.

Colin Furze with the HPC Laser team

“One of the key factors to selling this product is people seeing what it can actually do.

"We were really excited to see what he was going to put out and we got two or three minutes worth in his video and we were very pleased with it.

"We’ve had a few enquiries for the type of machine we gave to Colin and some of the bigger stuff as well.