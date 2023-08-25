All Sections
Zara to move into old House of Fraser store at Meadowhall as part of national expansion strategy

Leading fashion brand Zara is to move into the former House of Fraser store in Meadowhall as it expands its presence at the Sheffield shopping centre.
By Chris Burn
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST

It is relocating from its current space in the shopping centre to a 35,000 square foot space which was used by House of Fraser up until January 2021.

Zara will open the new store in Spring 2024.

The retailer is also separately preparing to move into the former Topshop store in Trinity Leeds shopping centre next year as part of a broader strategy by the chain’s parent group Inditex to focus on larger stores in premium shopping locations.

Zara is changing locations at MeadowhallZara is changing locations at Meadowhall
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said he was delighted Zara was expanding its presence in the shopping centre.

“Our Zara store is incredibly popular with our visitors, and we know they will be just as excited as we are about the new, bigger and better offering.

“The expansion into a larger unit demonstrates the continued demand for high quality fashion for Meadowhall shoppers.

"We look forward to seeing the new store come to life, bringing with it a great new range of clothing to the centre, and even more job opportunities for the local area.” 

