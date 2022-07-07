ZOO Digital delivers 'outstanding' full year performance as streaming market grows

ZOO Digital, which is a provider of localisation and media services to the global entertainment industry, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The company saw 78% revenue growth to $70.4 million and a swing to pre-tax profitability, driven by its work supporting regional launches of new streaming services and the return of new production work post-Covid.

In a year when global spending on original programming reached $200 billion, ZOO captured a greater share of the localisation and media services market and said it had made significant progress towards its medium-term target of $100m sales.

Stuart Green, CEO of ZOO Digital, commented:“These results reflect an outstanding year of operational delivery and growth across the whole business. ZOO is taking market share in a growing market, benefitting from our cloud-based platforms, extensive freelancer network and embedded client relationships. With our global scale and end-to-end offering, we are one of the few vendors capable of meeting the requirements of major media companies to take their content to international audiences.