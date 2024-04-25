Bear Grylls congratulates Matthew Sellers from Sheffield on ultimate Scouting award

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Warwick Davies in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Gryllssaid ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Matthew has demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.’

Matthew and fellow King's Scout Award Receipients from South Yorkshire.

Young people such as Matthew will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life. King’s Scout Matthew, said“I have benefited massively from completing the King’s Scout Award as it has not only helped with my confidence and communication, but it gave me the tools I need to navigate many obstacles in life and I’m able to engage with peers and different groups of people from all walks of life.”

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said, ‘A huge congratulations to Matthew from Sheffield, on achieving their King’s Scout Award - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts. Matthew has reached the end of an incredible journey where they have demonstrated kindness, courage and commitment. They’ve helped other people, supported their local community, tested their limits and learned new skills along the way. Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year. Matthew is one of our leaders of the future and it’s humbling and inspiring to be alongside them on such a special day.’