Bridlington carers complete three peaks challenge and raise £3,500

Staff from a care home that supports adults with learning disabilities have raised thousands of pounds in funds for residents by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

Nine staff members from Kirkgate House in Bridlington, which is owned and managed by social care group HICA, took on the 24.5-mile trek which spans three summits with a total elevation gain of 5,000 feet. They managed to complete the course in 10 hours and 8 minutes of walking time. Those who took part were Adam Ross, Georgina Cheston, Sharon Geldard, Rachel Kilburn, Kelly Philo and her daughter Sophie, Kirsty Burford, Patrick Wise and Joanne Dagless.

Adam Ross, the manager at Kirkgate House and one of the staff members that took part in the challenge, said: “I was asked last summer by my staff, Sharon and Georgina, if I wanted to take part in a sponsored walk with them the following year to raise money for the residents’ fund. I said yes, thinking that it may be a little fun afternoon walk or a bit of a trek somewhere; how wrong I was!

“What I hadn’t realised was I had agreed to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, this is a 24.5-mile hike, with 5000ft of elevation, and the challenge is to walk it in 12 hours.

Completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

“As a team, everyone has put in a massive effort, not only in the challenge itself but with the preparation to complete the challenge. Everyone has been 100% dedicated to raising as much as possible for the residents here at Kirkgate, not only with their time but also with purchasing new equipment and trial and error on what works and what does not, all from their own pockets.

“I can honestly say that it has been an amazing journey. I won't say I have loved every minute of it but to see the dedication and sheer determination that everyone has shown to complete the challenge and do their very best, all in aid of the residents of Kirkgate House, has been an inspiration to me and has really shown how special the team is at Kirkgate.

As their manager, I could not be prouder to have each of them as part of the team and for everything they do for the residents.”

The funds raised will be used to purchase and provide new outdoor furniture, a pergola, and a summer garden party for the residents.