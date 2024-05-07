Care home welcomes the local fire brigade for afternoon tea

Our North Yorkshire Fire Brigade spoke to our residents and visitors about their day to lives in the fire service and news from the local community whilst enjoying tea and cake together in the homes café area.

The most excitement came when our residents undeterred by the rain were able to get a close up look of the fire engine.

Emma Smith, the General Manager of Stamford Bridge has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “we can’t thank the local fire brigade enough for visiting us today. It’s been a wonderful afternoon. To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Stamford Bridge Beaumont are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

Residents and Colleagues viewing the fire engine