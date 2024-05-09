Extreme athlete aims to reach new heights in 3 Peaks world record attempt
This arduous record involves climbing and running between the UK’s highest mountains: Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.
The current record, set by Ann Sayer in 1979, stands at 7 days and 31 minutes. 24-year-old Imo’s attempt will kick off on May 15, 2024, and spans over 680km of varied terrains and altitudes.
Imo currently holds the John-O-Groats to Lands End (JOGLE) record for being the youngest known female to run the length of Britain, a feat she completed in 2022, aged just 22. She ran circa 60km a day for 22 days, completing the 1,340km route.
This extreme endurance challenge not only tests physical stamina but also mental fortitude, as participants navigate through some of the most demanding landscapes under variable weather conditions.
Imo’s attempt is supported by sponsors, Salomon and Naak, which provide critical gear and nutritional support, respectively. Her support crew is headed by operations manager and coach Chris Taylor. The same crew supported Imo in her previous successful record attempt to claim the title of the youngest person to run the length of the UK.
"Breaking the Three Peaks record is more than a personal goal; it's about setting a new benchmark in endurance sports and inspiring other young women to push their limits," said Imo. “I count myself incredibly lucky to have an extended family who support me no matter what and truly believe I am capable of this challenge. I have to say, I agree with them!”
Imo will be supporting the charity Inspiring Girls International, aiming to raise awareness of female role models beyond traditional sectors. Recent studies have revealed that young girls draw significant inspiration from sporting heroes.