XO Fitness's owners, Chris Cummins and Harry Morse, have a long association with the Skipton-based children's charity, raising thousands by hosting an annual fitness competition.

Mr Cummins said, "We're delighted to be joining The Principle Trust as patrons and are proud to support their work, helping disadvantaged families to escape their everyday troubles and create valuable, happy memories."

The Principle Trust Children's Charity was established by Ilkley businessman Mike Davies, MBE.

From left to right: Chris Cummins, Mike Davies and Harry Morse.

Since its launch, the Trust has raised over £1.7m, developed a portfolio of holiday homes and provided respite breaks for 5,000 children across the Yorkshire region.

The Trust provides respite breaks for children who are underprivileged, disadvantaged, disabled, have life-limiting conditions, or who have experienced poverty, trauma or abuse.

In 2023 the charity launched Food for Families, an initiative to help tackle food poverty by providing an entire week's supply of food and daily essentials to families taking a respite break provided by The Trust.

Mr Davies said: "I'm delighted that XO Fitness is joining The Principle Trust as a patron.

“As entrepreneurs, Chris and Harry have a bright future ahead of them. Their generous commitment to The Trust further solidifies our long-term plans to expand services across the Yorkshire region."

XO Fitness launched its new Ilkley training facility in January of this year, based in The Moors shopping complex.

Opening after an extensive six figure refurbishment which was carried out by Skipton based C&S Construction, the 4500 square foot premises offer Hybrid Training, CrossFit, Sweat classes, as well as personal and small group fitness training.

The venture has the backing of businessman and entrepreneur Philip Davies, MD of Skipton-based vitamins and health supplement supplier Health and Wellbeing Brands Ltd.

Speaking at the time of the opening, Mr Cummins said: "XO is a highly refined Hybrid Fitness offering and Ilkley is the perfect location to launch our boutique fitness concept, we believe it is among the first of its kind outside London."

XO is the second venture for Mr Cummins, 33, and Mr Morse, 26, who also operate a CrossFit gym in a converted mill on the outskirts of Skipton.

Both men have previously competed in the HYROX World Fitness Championships, a global challenge of extreme fitness-based racing held each year.

The Principle Trust was first launched by Mr Davies in 2011 with two holiday homes in Blackpool. Mr Davies said he was inspired by his own difficult childhood to start the charity.

The trust was launched as a spin-out of Principle Healthcare, with staff from the firm joining the trust. Principle Healthcare was first launched by Mr Davies in 2002

On the tenth anniversary of the charity being launched, Mr Davies also released a book titled The Principle Trust Chil dren's Charity: Making Memories That Last.

The book is dedicated to his mother, Lillia Emily Davies, who died of cancer in 1956, when Mr Davies was aged five.