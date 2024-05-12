There were plenty of events at York Gala held on June 20, 21, 22, 1906 to attract postcard photographers. A successful attempt to beat the record of 58ft 6in for six backward jumps made by Joe Darby in 1892 at Church, Lancashire, was made at York Gala by 22-year-old James Wynford. He covered a distance of 59ft 5in.

Members of the Tyneside Physical Culture Society staged a wrestling competition at the gala. But, the main event was reported to be the ascent of Spencer’s mammoth balloon, the ‘City of London’. There was a slight breeze, but the balloon with passengers made a good ascent. Later, it was reported to be passing Pocklington. Also at the gala were concerts by bands of the Highland Light Infantry and the 18th Hussars. At the close of the event there a spectacular firework display.

The opening of an electric tramway usually brought photographers out in droves and York’s was captured. Horse-drawn trams had operated in the area from October 1880 but the last one ran on September 7, 1909. From noon on January 20, 1910, York’s first electric car came into service. A huge crowd gathered at Nessgate, where six trams were drawn up, the first being brightly decorated. On the invitation of Alderman Wragge, the Lord Mayor (Alderman J. Birch) stepped to the controller and started the car amid loud cheers.

York horse tram on Ouse Bridge. Peter Tuffrey collection.

The car travelled out to Fulwood, and back to the city. Other cars, full of passengers, followed. The total cost of the system, including necessary street improvements, was about £140,000. The Rev Dr Solloway, in proposing, “success to the undertaking”, congratulated the corporation on having overcome the problems of introducing an up-to-date system in a city like York. The corporation, he said, had behaved splendidly in respect to the preservation of the walls and bars.

Postcard producers were quick on the scene when a calamity occurred – a tram crash, railway crash or mill fire. Often, they were selling postcards of the incident within a few hours of taking a picture. A view exists of what was described as “one of the largest fires that had occurred in recent years in York”. It broke out early on April 7, 1911 at the C.D. Mills’ (Limited) flour mills. The main building, known as the Ebor Mill, which fronted on to the river, was gutted in a very short time. A grain elevator and silo were also destroyed.

The total damage, which was covered by insurance, was estimated at between £40,000 and £50,000. The Ebor Mill contained five floors and apparently the fire broke out in the upper storeys. The fire spread rapidly, and in less than half an hour the roof was burnt through and fell with a heavy crash. The City Brigade was quickly reinforced by two steamers from the North Eastern Railway and two from Rowntree’s works. Efforts were also directed to preserve the adjoining property, and particularly an extensive timber yard. By six o’clock the Ebor Mill was a mere shell. About 60 men were employed in the mill, and half of these were temporarily thrown out of work.

Lord Mayors often found themselves on postcards as they were invariably called upon to officiate at some significant function. On June 27, 1913, the Lord Mayor of York (Alderman Sir J. S. Rymer) was photographed opening a bandstand erected on the Knavesmire by the York Corporation Entertainments Committee. In declaring the bandstand open, the Lord Mayor spoke of the widening scope of the corporation’s activities.

York C D Mills fire. Peter Tuffrey collection.

He believed the corporation was doing right in spending their money in this way. Arnold Rowntree MP congratulated the corporation on the completion of the work, and said he was glad the authority was giving great attention to the provision of bandstands.

An announcement on March 28, 1914 revealed that York Minster’s peal of 12 bells had been repaired, retuned and rehung. Postcards were produced showing the bells before and after they went away. The largest of the bells, known as the tenor, weighed 21/2 tons, and the smallest about 61/2 cwt. They were sent to London by water via Hull, and were taken back by the same route after being thoroughly overhauled and fitted with new headstocks or yokes.

The work was undertaken by John Warner & Sons of Spitalfields Bell Foundry. Robert Warner, a member of the firm, said: “We have endeavoured to retune the York Minster bells as far as possible on the modern five tone principal, which ensures that each bell is in tune with itself, and also in its place in the peal…These bells, owing to the fact that they were incorrectly designed at the outset, entailed considerable trouble in retuning.”

A report from Monday February 18, 1918 said that the tank ‘Nelson’ which had stood in the York Market Place for the past week had achieved the object that the organisers had in view “namely to hold the record of investments per head of the population”.

York Gala with balloon 1 June 1906. Peter Tuffrey collection

The business at the tank closed at 8pm on the previous Saturday night and the investments for the day amounted to £474,375. This made the grand total for the week of £1,500,000. It was required to raise £1,270,000 to snatch the record per head of the population from Middlesbrough.

On Saturday July 12, 1919, Sir Herbet Nield, KC, MP, Recorder of the city, formally handed over the tank which had been presented to York. This was in the presence of the Lord Mayor and corporation and a large assembly of local people. Sir Herbert said the tank was given by the National War Savings Committee as a reward for the admirable response which the city had made in the way of investments in the War Loans.

The Lord Mayor accepted the custody of the tank which was placed near the Green Howards’ South African War Memorial at Skeldergate Bridge. The Mayor added that they would value the gift as a reward for the services rendered by the city during the war. Afterwards, on behalf of the subscribers, he presented a cheque for £138 to Sergeant Blanchard Wood, VC, Scots Guards, as a recognition of his winning the Victoria Cross. He was the only York citizen to win the coveted distinction. Sergeant Wood acknowledged the gift. During the proceedings an airplane circled over the assembly. Several postcards show a tank at York.

Another story concerning York Minster appeared when the noteworthy bell ‘Great Peter’ returned to the city on Tuesday, September 20, 1927. It had been away for some six months after being recast and retuned at the Loughborough Bell Foundry.

York Minster The Bells before retuning 19 May 1913. Peter Tuffrey collection.

On account of its great size – it was the third heaviest bell in the country being exceeded by Big Ben and Great Paul – it was found necessary to remove the central pillar of the west door to get it out of the building.