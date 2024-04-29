Sheenagh of Driffield receives national honour for supporting the Coronation of HM King Charles III

Coronation Spectator’s Group Member - Sheenagh, who is a member of Nafferton Scout Group, played a vital role in supporting the Coronation and doing their duty to the King. The medal acts as a thank you gift from the nation to commemorate the Coronation for the people who made the historic service happen. Sheenagh was selected to assist on the day supporting the younger volunteers of Scouts in roles such as duty managers and shift leaders.

Sheenagh, from Nafferton Scout Group said:‘I feel very honoured to receive the Coronation Medal. It was an honour to help out on the day of the Coronation and this is just the cherry on top of an already amazing experience! I’m very proud to have been a part of it.’

Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden said ‘The Coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants. This Medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts, and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come.’

The Coronation Camp Team with Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields receiving their Coronation Medals