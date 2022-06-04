A stuck ewe is rescued at the farm on the M62 thanks to a kind passer by

A kind passerby alerts Jill to a stuck ewe

We’ve all had enough of lambing time and are keen for them to get on with it so we can finally say lambing 2022 is over! It’s certainly been a long one this year and I think even John-William has had his fill of lambs!

We’ve had two visitors recently, although neither got any further than our rather daunting security gates. The first voice to get through on the gate intercom was not in the best of moods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No pleasantries were exchanged just a gruff voice demanding we open the gate immediately.

Apparently our new gates were blocking his right of way and he was far from happy. Paul calmly explained to him that the footpath was further down the road, next to the dam wall, not as this chap so wrongly believed, our farm entrance.

He insisted he’d used our gateway for many years, no doubt one of the many that used to climb over our old gates ignoring the private, no access signs. The intercom cut him off in mid stride and he was left to go and find the public footpath.

A few days later, the gates rang Paul again. A completely different encounter this time, one we were most grateful for.

Whilst driving towards Manchester, the kind gentleman now stood at our gates had spotted a ewe stuck on her back.

He knew time wasn’t on her side and made the decision to exit the motorway at the next junction and get to the farm as quickly as he could. Following a brief conversation over the intercom, Paul thanked the chap and rushed off to find the ewe.

Sure enough, a big geld ewe was located, well and truly stuck on her back. She was quickly righted and all was well. What a difference between the two visitors, one shouting about his rights whilst the other went out of his way to help us. An act of decency and kindness one which we are very thankful for as I’m sure is the ewe!

Spring bank holiday couldn’t come soon enough for the little guy. The confines of the classroom have been taking a real toll on him, with endless tears of frustration. His struggle to maintain any lasting friendships leave him even more desperate to cling to the safety and comfort of home and his animals.

I’m sure there are many children raised on farms that also find school a challenging place and spend most of their time there yearning to be outside in the open. It’s great to have his enthusiasm and endless chitter chatter filling the yard again. The usual toys, bikes and balls are left lying around and the kitchen cupboards eaten bare!