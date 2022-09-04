Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Haggelettes Forest School, based at the Three Hagges Woodmeadow at Escrick between York and Selby, is set to take children to learn outside of the normal classroom walls and into workshops within the 25 acre wood meadow.

All activities are created to support the developmental stages of children while inspiring confidence, friendship and a connection with nature and are aimed at youngsters between 18 months and five years-old.

These sessions will be led by Kate Maguire, an Education Officer at the Woodmeadow Trust, a charity committed to promoting conservation, protection and improvement of the physical and natural environment, particularly in relation to the creation and management of woodmeadow.

Ms Maguire has many years’ experience working with young children and joined Woodmeadow Trust in June 2022 when she immediately began her Level 3 Forest School Training.

There will be a different theme every week, with the chance for children to get dirty in the woodmeadow’s mud kitchen, to discover pond life, to explore the woodmeadow and to get to know the plants and creatures that live there. There will also songs, stories and crafts.

Emma Daniels, Head of Operations at the Woodmeadow Trust, said: “Being outdoors and connecting with nature forms the basis of a life-long relationship with natural spaces. It keeps children connected with the environment, not only for enjoyment, knowledge and

respect for the planet, but also for improved health and wellbeing.

“We’re delighted to be offering forest school activities at Three Hagges Woodmeadow for the under-fives as part of our outdoor education programme. Forest School sets learning in a different context for children, enabling them to take part in a range of practical activities as

well as carrying out small achievable tasks.

“It increases self-belief, confidence, learning capacity, enthusiasm, communication and problem-solving skills as well as emotional well-being. Forest School provides a vital part of children’s outdoor learning experience and we’re extremely excited that we can offer this experience as part of their overall education.”

This complements Woodmeadow Trust’s well established Outdoor Education programme for Primary School age children which has curriculum-linked workshops designed for Key Stage 1 and 2 classes and include: Mission Minibeast, Bugs on Bushes, Birds, Bees and

Butterflies, Wonderful Worms, and Fun with Food Chains. Secondary school age children are also very welcome and the Trust is delighted to tailor days to individual teachers’ desired learning outcomes.