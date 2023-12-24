It is that time of year when it is cold and dark in the morning, cold and dark at night and in the run up to Christmas there aren’t enough hours in the day.

So, if it is all a bit manic, you want a day off from it and to be warm, then what better way to spend a day off than outside in the cold?

This might sound odd but Yorkshire’s latest spa retreat’s USP is the outside.

It is a year since The Yorkshire Spa Retreat first opened its doors.

The Yorkshire Spa Retreat which gets cosier as the day goes on.

It is set off a country lane just outside the village of Beadlam in the North York Moors and a few miles away from the market town of Helmsley.

That in itself is part of the appeal as there is no traffic thundering past, fields for miles around and no white noise.

Just the right way to start a relaxing day at the spa – or even a night or two if you book one of the luxury lodges.

Some have outdoor barbecues and kitchens which are ideal for summer and some have hot tubs which are ideal for taking in the outdoor nights – while keeping warm of course at this time of year.

A festive welcome at the Yorkshire Spa Retreat.

It says: “Our beautiful outdoor spa has been created around a unique Wild Swim Pond inviting guests to reconnect with the natural world, breathe in the fresh Yorkshire air and enjoy the indulgence of pure relaxation.”

And it certainly does that.

After being welcomed into a warm and calm reception, which at this time of year is adorned with gentle music, festive fragrance and ambient lighting, and you have been handed your towels and robes then you have pretty much as long as you like to take in the facilities and fresh air.

Yorkshire Spa Retreat is set around the wild swimming pond, which when we visited was a fresh four degrees (the North Sea is on average warmer than that at this time of year).

The outdoor pool at the Yorkshire Spa Retreat.

There is a Hydrotherapy Pool, Himalayan Salt Sauna which is the hottest of the rooms, a Herbal Steam Room and a Herbal lounge which seems to warm up the longer you are in there.

We worked our way through the lounge and sauna before braving a dip in the wild pool.

Much has been written recently about the body benefits of cold water therapy and this is an ideal way to dip your toe in – literally.

The theory is that the cold reduces inflammation and boosts circulation and blood flow.

It is not for the faint-hearted but if you can manage it you really do feel the difference.

There are plenty of opportunities to warm back up as there is a Spa Lounge serving lunch and drinks (the fizz in the Hydrotherapy Pool was indulgent) and there are now comfy seats with hot water bottles, blankets and firepits dotted around the retreat.

These are a new addition since our last visit and there are cosy cabins outside too for a range of treatments and massages.