The unstinting efforts of farm businesses and farming families to produce food for the nation and manage Yorkshire’s countryside will be celebrated at Ripon Cathedral’s annual Plough Sunday Service.

Plough Sunday is an ancient festival which was revived by the Victorians and nowadays is backed by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society as the farming community sees in the start of a new year which brings fresh opportunities and challenges for British agriculture.

Traditionally it is celebrated on the first Sunday after Epiphany. In the Medieval period, when there was only one plough in each village, the village plough was brought into church for a blessing before ploughing began on Plough Monday, the first working day after the 12 days of Christmas. In days when work was scarce in winter, the observance looked forward to the time of sowing with the promise of a harvest to come.

The Dean of Ripon, The Very Rev John Dobson, who will lead the service said: “We at Ripon Cathedral always rejoice in organising this service in partnership with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. It is a highlight of the early months of the year, a great opportunity to celebrate the contribution made to the common good by those who farm and work in food production industries, as well as many within rural communities.

The Plough Sunday service at Ripon Cathedral will be held on Sunday January 14. Picture Gerard Binks

"We pray for God’s blessing on their efforts, as well as on our attempts to care for the environment. This is a service to which all are welcome.”

An address will be given by the Bishop of Ripon, The Right Reverend Anna

Eltringham and a ploughshare will be presented at the service by members of the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs for a blessing by The Very Rev Dobson.

A reading will be given by a member of Future Farmers of Yorkshire, a thriving network of farmers, vets and industry professionals supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

To mark the occasion, outside the Cathedral a tractor will be positioned, courtesy of Ripon Farm Services, and the Highside Longsword Dancers will be performing.

Local representatives of farming charities will also be in attendance. A share of the proceeds from a collection will go towards the invaluable work of RABI (The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution).

Allister Nixon, Chief Executive of farming charity the Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: “As crucial stewards of the nation’s precious food-producing landscapes, farming families will continue to have the support of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society whatever the year ahead brings.

"So, in time-honoured tradition, we partner with Ripon Cathedral for its Plough Sunday Service where blessings will be offered to those who farm the land. We wish our farmers and their families a productive and fulfilling 2024.”