The sale of this holding presents a rare opportunity to acquire a large parcel of land, but sadly for those in Yorkshire who are interested in the land – there’s a catch. The farm is on the Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Also included are sheds and holding facilities. The land is suitable for grazing cattle, and is also sheep wire fenced and gated.

The mountain farm, which also has the potential for a wind turbine, is in the townland of Toppan, just over two miles from Belcoo.

Most Popular

For sale through McAtee Bros, offers of around £300,000 will be received until 12 noon on Friday 19 November 2022. Image: www.mcatee.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

For sale through McAtee Bros, offers of around £300,000 will be received up until 12 noon on November 19.

You can find the listing here – 107 Acre Farm, Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, Enniskillen.

If you require any further information, or would like to arrange a viewing, contact Patrick on Tel. 028 8284 0806 or 028 8289 7827.

The land is suitable for grazing cattle and is also sheep wire fenced and gated. Image: www.mcatee.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 107 acre 'arable mountain farm' is on the market in Northern Ireland with a price tag of around £300,000. Image: www.mcatee.co.uk

Also included are sheds and holding facilities. Image: www.mcatee.co.uk

The sale of this holding, situated on the Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, in County Fermanagh, presents a rare opportunity to obtain a large parcel of land. Image: www.mcatee.co.uk