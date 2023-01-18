A group of asylum seekers were hosted for a second time in Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) as part of a Farming in Protected Landscapes funded project.

The AONB offers conservation activities for refugees to come together, and experience a positive, welcoming experience in nature.

In December, asylum seekers took part in coppicing activities in the AONB. This January, hedge-laying was planned but due to bad weather, the asylum seekers took part in a woodwork workshop hosted in the Harrogate and Nidderdale District Scouts activity centre, Thornthwaite where they carved wooden spatulas and spoons, sharpened hedge stakes and fashioned decorative flowers from hazel stems, with guidance from tutors from the Leeds Coppice Workers.

All those taking part are fleeing violence, war and oppression in their home countries and are in the process of applying for refugee status. They have no right to work in the UK, while applying for asylum, so volunteering as part of a conservation project offers well-being and a sense of purpose.

Matt Trevelyan, Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer at Nidderdale AONB, said: "It is such a pleasure to work alongside people from other cultures, on this occasion, Kurdish, Eritrean and Iraqi. I’m hugely impressed by the beautiful manners of these men, who show such resilience, embracing the unknown, and facing new challenges with real joy.”