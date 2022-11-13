Award-winning farmer thanks old headteacher for inspiring him to 'think of the other guy'

John Duggleby, from near Beverley, was nominated as the first North East NFU Community Farming Hero for his work to protect the local

farming and wider rural community from the ravages of persistent flooding.

Farming a mile from the River Hull, John is a longstanding volunteer member of the Beverley and North Holderness Internal Drainage Board. Its chairman for more than 15 years until 2020, he proved a staunch advocate for increased river maintenance, arguing that this not only reduces the risk of further flooding, but also helps preserve the productivity of local farmland – benefitting farm businesses and the wider rural economy.

John Duggleby

He was nominated for the award by his MP, Graham Stuart, and is is one of eight regional winners of the inaugural awards launched this year by the NFU to recognise and celebrate the contributions farmers make to their local community, whether that’s maintaining the landscapes people love to visit, helping neighbours in times of extreme weather or fundraising for local charities.

Mr Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said: “I would like to congratulate John Duggleby on being named the North East Community Farming Hero 2022 by the National Farmers’ Union.

"John has been a passionate champion for the farming industry over the last three decades and has consistently supported the local community during difficult times.

"He is a great asset to Beverley and Holderness and the British farming industry. Congratulations John!”

But modest Mr Duggleby said he had remembered his school headmaster urging pupils to “think of the other guy”.

“That’s what I have tried to do,” he said, on finding out he’d won the award.

The award came as the NFU marked Back British Farming Day on November 2 and its president urged new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to protect farmers.

Minette Batters said: “I am immensely proud of the farmers we have had nominated for our Community Farming Heroes award; people who go above and beyond every single day.

"As producers of the nation’s food – with world leading standards of

animal welfare, as custodians of our working environment, and as an employer of 301,000 people – British farmers across the country will be celebrating Back British Farming Day.

“This year’s event comes at an extremely important time for British farming, and for the country.

“As the nation faces continued economic challenges, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s immediate priority will be to establish economic stability for the whole country.

“This includes for our farmers and growers who, like many households, continue to face significant challenges, including rising energy costs.