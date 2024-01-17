Bishop Burton College: Principal of Yorkshire agricultural college apologises after decision to serve vegan food and run 'meat-free days' in student canteen
Farmers criticised the decision to offer vegan options at the land-based college near Beverley, where a large number of students are enrolled on agricultural courses, and accused management of not supporting the sector. The college also offers a butchery apprenticeship.
The on-site cafe Bishop’s Table advertised two meat-free days per week as well as a range of plant-based meals on its menus during ‘Veganuary’.
In a statement released on social media, principal Bill Meredith said: “Bishop Burton College would like to address the response to its social media post about serving plant-based meals in one of its food outlets this January. We fully recognise and apologise for the impression this gave to our wider farming community, stakeholders, students past, present and future.
"We have always made sure we offer meat and plant-based options, something we have been doing as a college for many years – offering choice to all.
"As a specialist land-based college, our core business is agriculture and we recognise the importance of livestock production to sustainable farming systems and to a healthy balanced diet.”
The campus includes cattle and sheep farms where students are taught.